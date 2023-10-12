Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's red carpet moment was a lesson in couture contrasting

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It seems that 2023 is, undeniably, Taylor Swift's year. Not only is she selling out arenas worldwide with her Eras Tour, she is re-releasing albums, writing original scripts for both TV and film, and causing Travis Kelce jerseys to see a 400% sales increase overnight.

But that's not all. She's doing it all with a bevy of A-listers by her side. Taylor has been spotted at NFL games with the likes of Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; she has been enjoying dinners with Sophie Turner; and everyone from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Garner to Meghan Markle has been in the crowd cheering her on during her gigs.

Now, she's got none other than Beyoncé arriving unexpected at her Eras Tour movie premiere.

Taylor was at The Grove in Los Angeles last night for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which documents the star's incredibly successful year, something she has called 'the most meaningful, electric experience of my life'.

Beyoncé stunned members of Beyhive as well as the Swifties when she attended the event in LA as her appearance hadn't previously been confirmed. She posed for photos with Taylor wearing a custom black body suit under a metallic breastplate from the LaQuan Smith Spring 2023 collection, teamed with mirrored sunglasses.

Taylor opted for a light blue Oscar de la Renta gown complete with floral detailing, which is still available to buy - although you may find this soft blue Aje option a little lighter on the purse.

Taylor later posted a video of the pair on Instagram, calling Beyoncé her 'guiding light'.

She wrote in the caption: "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without Beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.

"She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to watch in cinemas from Friday 13th October 2023.