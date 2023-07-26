Taylor Swift ‘in talks’ with Succession writer for a TV series about her past relationships
Would you tune in?
Two of the biggest talking points of 2023 have been Succession and Taylor Swift.
While the HBO show had its longtime fans gripped to the final season when it landed earlier this year, it also encouraged a wave of new viewers (and marked a confusing time for feminists who secretly fancy the trashy men).
Simultaneously, Swifties were sharing snippets of Taylor's epic Eras Tour on social media as she moved through the US in the sparkliest of leotards, singing new songs and reviving crowd favourites.
And in a move that has both fandoms intrigued, it seems that Succession screenwriter Alice Birch may well be making a TV show with Taylor - and it could centre around some of her most famous relationships.
In the past, fans have speculated that her tracks reference former partners, from Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer to Harry Styles.
Apparently, they have been discussing the creation of a 'meta-feminist' series - and could be taking inspiration from Taylor's records about love and heartbreak.
A source told The Sun: "Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. Seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor's eye.
"They have just been throwing around ideas. Naturally, Taylor's relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems.
"This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it. It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into."
While Taylor has not yet commented, she is preparing to direct an original script that she herself has penned.
In 2022, she announced that she would be taking on the project after receiving praise for her directorial accomplishments in recent years, including her music videos like Anti-Hero and Bejeweled, as well as All Too Well: The Short Film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.
Details of the plot and casting have been kept very guarded, but presidents of Searchlight Pictures David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield - who are behind the project - called Taylor a 'a once in a generation artist and storyteller', adding: "It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."
Excited? Same.
