Taylor Swift had a surprise royal guest in the audience of her LA show this week

Any guesses?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour
(Image credit: Kevin Winter / TAS23 / Getty)
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

Since Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour earlier this year, fans and celebrity friends have been gathering to watch her perform come rain or shine.

So far, we've seen her release new songs, shimmy around on stage in the sparkliest of outfits and give audience members clues about what she'll be doing next

And those in the rows aren't just fans - a number of A-listers have been joining the thousands of Swifties to belt out some of her most iconic tracks. While performing in Las Vegas, the likes of Emma Watson, Diplo and Shaina Twain were there to support her. Jennifer Lawrence turned up at her Philadelphia show, as did Blake Lively and her two daughters. 

Unsurprisingly, the turnout of Hollywood's elite has been particularly high during her gigs in Los Angeles this week, with everyone from Mindly Kaling to Hilary Duff to Channing Tatum and Cameron Diaz attending the shows at the SoFi Stadium in California.

But it's not just celebrities that have been spotted singing along to Blank Space and Anti-Hero from iconic venue. There was a particularly recognisable royal face in the crowd, too. 

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted dancing along to Taylor's catalogue of hits with her friend, Lucy Fraser, according to Page Six

The pair were reportedly seen dancing and singing along with the 70,000 strong audience, proving just how far the singer's fanbase extends, with Meghan 'jumping out of her chair to sing along to You Belong With Me' according to the Daily Mail. 

While Meghan enjoyed a night with her friend, her husband Prince Harry has been in Tokyo to speak at a summit for the International Sports Promotion Society. 

The Duke was part of a panel alongside his friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, and former New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter. 

Maybe he'll catch Taylor at one of her later gigs instead. 

