Taylor Swift had a surprise royal guest in the audience of her LA show this week
Any guesses?
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Since Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour earlier this year, fans and celebrity friends have been gathering to watch her perform come rain or shine.
So far, we've seen her release new songs, shimmy around on stage in the sparkliest of outfits and give audience members clues about what she'll be doing next.
And those in the rows aren't just fans - a number of A-listers have been joining the thousands of Swifties to belt out some of her most iconic tracks. While performing in Las Vegas, the likes of Emma Watson, Diplo and Shaina Twain were there to support her. Jennifer Lawrence turned up at her Philadelphia show, as did Blake Lively and her two daughters.
Unsurprisingly, the turnout of Hollywood's elite has been particularly high during her gigs in Los Angeles this week, with everyone from Mindly Kaling to Hilary Duff to Channing Tatum and Cameron Diaz attending the shows at the SoFi Stadium in California.
But it's not just celebrities that have been spotted singing along to Blank Space and Anti-Hero from iconic venue. There was a particularly recognisable royal face in the crowd, too.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted dancing along to Taylor's catalogue of hits with her friend, Lucy Fraser, according to Page Six.
The pair were reportedly seen dancing and singing along with the 70,000 strong audience, proving just how far the singer's fanbase extends, with Meghan 'jumping out of her chair to sing along to You Belong With Me' according to the Daily Mail.
While Meghan enjoyed a night with her friend, her husband Prince Harry has been in Tokyo to speak at a summit for the International Sports Promotion Society.
The Duke was part of a panel alongside his friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, and former New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter.
Maybe he'll catch Taylor at one of her later gigs instead.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The Taliban’s beauty salon ban in Afghanistan is far more sinister than it appears
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
There are hundreds of drugstore mascaras out there, these are the 7 worth your money
We've tried and tested every formula
By Tori Crowther
-
A new study has confirmed how many steps to aim for a day - and it's a lot less than you'd think
Optimum health may be more achievable than you thought.
By Kate Hollowood
-
Taylor Swift fans believe they've spotted a huge clue about an upcoming announcement
Did you spot these too?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Taylor Swift ‘in talks’ with Succession writer for a TV series about her past relationships
Would you tune in?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift laughed so hard while singing a song that's allegedly about Kanye West
We're laughing with her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Taylor Swift is facing fines during her Eras Tour
Apparently she'll be charged over $3,000
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift fans are convinced her surprise song about a 'broken heart' is linked to Joe Alwyn photos
He was snapped with someone else just hours before
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Joe Alwyn is 'disappointed and embarrassed' by Taylor Swift's new song about their relationship
Apparently he thought he'd be 'spared the Harry Styles treatment'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's friends 'aren't shocked' she split with Matty Healy
"They're not really compatible with each other."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Matt Healy comments on 'sincere' relationship with Taylor Swift
He addressed the speculation during a recent 1975 gig
By Jadie Troy-Pryde