Hugh Jackman is reportedly working on a bombshell-filled memoir post-divorce

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness shocked the world when they announced in September that they were divorcing after almost three decades of marriage.

While we may never know what truly led to the separation, it sounds like we might actually become privy to a certain amount of insight, if Hugh ends up writing a rumoured memoir, which he is allegedly beginning to work on at the moment.

"Hugh is currently working on a memoir. He is in the early stages of writing it," a source told Us Weekly.

The insider added, "Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce, and this book is the first step."

Hugh and Deb — who are parents to Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — shared the following statement with People to announce their separation:

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.

"This is the sole statement either of us will make."

A source previously told Us Weekly, "There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway. Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends."

In an unexpected turn of events, Hugh was spotted at rather a high profile event this past weekend: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets American football game as one of Taylor Swift's many plus-ones.

Taylor was ostensibly at the game to cheer on rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce, and as well as Hugh, she was flanked by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here's to more fun Hugh Jackman appearances like this one going forward!