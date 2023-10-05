Hugh Jackman is reportedly working on a bombshell-filled memoir post-divorce

Sounds juicy...

Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Australian director Deborra-Lee Furness attend "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness shocked the world when they announced in September that they were divorcing after almost three decades of marriage.

While we may never know what truly led to the separation, it sounds like we might actually become privy to a certain amount of insight, if Hugh ends up writing a rumoured memoir, which he is allegedly beginning to work on at the moment.

"Hugh is currently working on a memoir. He is in the early stages of writing it," a source told Us Weekly.

The insider added, "Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce, and this book is the first step."

Hugh and Deb — who are parents to Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — shared the following statement with People to announce their separation:

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.

"This is the sole statement either of us will make."

A source previously told Us Weekly, "There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway. Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends."

In an unexpected turn of events, Hugh was spotted at rather a high profile event this past weekend: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets American football game as one of Taylor Swift's many plus-ones.

Taylor was ostensibly at the game to cheer on rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce, and as well as Hugh, she was flanked by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here's to more fun Hugh Jackman appearances like this one going forward!

Topics
Hugh Jackman
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest