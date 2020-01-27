Ariana Grande’s reaction to her Grammys dress is super sweet

Although Ariana Grande received a Grammy Awards snub last night, I think we can all agree she at least won best Grammys outfit award.

The Thank U, Next singer floated down the red carpet in a cloud-like custom couture gown by Giambattista Valli.

Made of layers and layers of grey tulle, the ballgown reportedly measure a whopping 20 feet in diameter.

It’s very rare for the designer to do custom orders, so it’s quite an honour that he made an exception for Ariana, and the singer was very grateful to say the least.

In fact, her stylist said that she looked so amazing when she first tried it on that he burst into tears, which convinced her it was ‘the one’.

Law Roach told E! that ‘she was like, “well, this is the dress then.”‘ I totally agree.

The singer kept the grey theme going throughout the night, changing into a grey sating crop top and full skirt, and then a neglige to perform on stage. She also wore a deep green ballgown to pose with fellow celebrities.