This One Product Gave Me Contoured Lips With Zero Effort

We’re all busy people, and if there’s a way to get something done faster, we’ll try it, right? So, when I saw that Sacheu had launched a 2-in-1, duo-tone lip liner and balm, I thought it was genius. I couldn’t believe that nobody else had done this before. Sure, we have a plethora of double-ended lip liners and lipsticks, but not in the same bullet.

I really wanted this to work, even though most of these quick fixes don't work so well in practice. It comes in nine different colourways—from pale, more natural-looking combos, to a serious statement lip. It promises that you can line and fill in one swipe— with the darker shade defining, and the lighter side filling the lip.

Sacheu Doubledown Lip Definer 2-In-1 Lip Liner & Balm £16 at Amazon

What’s so good about the Sacheu DoubleDown Lip Definer 2-in-1 Liner & Balm?

For a "hack" that actually delivers on its promises, the Sacheu DoubleDown is something of a miracle. At £16, it's also a genuine bargain. My twist-up lip liners have a habit of snapping mid-application—wasting product every time—but the chunky bullet format means that's no longer a problem.

To have two formulas in one bullet, both of which do their job perfectly, is a literal dream. They glide on seamlessly and blend effortlessly, so you really do get a fully defined, contoured lip in seconds. Both the liner half and the balm half apply so smoothly and with great precision, and they’re full of nourishing oils (Avocado Oil, Rosehip Oil, and Vitamin E) to keep lips moisturised. The colour is buildable too, and when you go over the lips again, you still get that precision and natural-looking definition between colours.

How to apply the Sacheu DoubleDown Lip Definer 2-in-1 Liner & Balm?

As you would expect, the darker shade should be at your lip line, and the paler shade facing towards the centre of your lip. Then all you need to do is trace the outline of your top lip, flipping upside down for the bottom lip. The texture is creamy, so it will glide across the lip rather than drag. Finally, press the centre of your lips together to lightly blend the paler shade for seamless, instantly contoured lips.

The Verdict: A beauty editor’s honest review

It’s the texture and level of colour payoff of the two tones that make this work so well. It feels almost buttery, which helps the tones to blend naturally rather than apply as harsh lines. The liner colour has that perfect little bit of extra saturation to really define the lips and make them look fuller.

You do need to reapply this fairly regularly, and in the age of lip stain liners, this might feel like a chore; but honestly, I’ll happily reapply this as often as needed in exchange for how easily it gives me the perfect lip. It fades evenly and applies with the same precision again and again. If you want it to last longer, outline your lips with a lip liner stain first, then apply this over the top for extra staying power. Also, if you prefer a glossy finish over the satin finish this gives, just pop a gloss over the top.

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I’m not a trained makeup artist, and I regularly gaze longingly at perfectly contoured and blended lips on Instagram, wishing that I could create a lip look as perfect, but now I can. These went straight to the top of my makeup bag.