Barcelona-based creative Blanca Miro is one of the most followed and sought-after names in fashion. She has carved out a distinctive aesthetic defined by colour, unexpected pairings, and a distinctly European approach to dressing. She is also one half of the clothing label La Veste, a Paris-and Barcelona-based brand, known for its playful use of bold stripes (the trousers are a cult favourite) and vintage-inspired terry towelling coverups that blur the line between loungewear and occasion dressing.

Her latest collaboration with Maje captures that spirit perfectly, translating her eye for colour, texture and ease into a summer collection we all want to wear. Here, Blanca Miro opens the doors to her world behind the collaboration—from life in Barcelona and the rhythm of her everyday routine, to the inspirations and style instincts that shape her distinctive 9–5.

What is one thing you can’t start your morning without?

Matcha or chai latte, always. And getting dressed properly, even if I’m staying home working. I really believe the way you dress can completely change your energy and mood for the day. Fashion has this power to transform even very normal moments.

How do you choose what to wear in the mornings? What’s your go-to work outfit and why?

I always improvise in the morning. I’ve never been someone who prepares a look the night before because I never know how I’m going to wake up feeling or what I’ll be in the mood for. It also depends a lot on the weather.

I usually start with something that more or less makes sense and then I add the “sauce” , the unexpected little detail that changes everything and makes the outfit feel very me. That’s the most important part. Colour is a huge part of my life, so there’s almost always some playful touch or contrast somewhere.

What are your in-office/studio essentials?

A big tote bag full of fabric swatches, notebooks, of course my phone with good music (very important because it completely changes the atmosphere when working creatively), random references, snacks, lip balm or a very natural gloss that I keep applying all day long, and usually more than one pair of sunglasses. As a sunglasses designer I’m constantly changing them depending on the light or the mood.

What is your favourite post-work, pre-bed ritual?

During the week I try to keep some kind of routine, even if discipline doesn’t come naturally to me. I’m responsible, especially now having a family, but there’s always a little chaos around me. Somehow inside the chaos there’s my own order that only I understand. I can also be quite distracted.

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Before bed, even if it’s hard sometimes, I like leaving my phone far away charging so I’m not tempted to keep checking it. I feel like the rhythm of the day finally slows down when I do that.

Where did you find inspiration for this collection? What was the design process like?

This collection was very inspired by the idea of an Italian summer on the coast. I was looking at old references, vintage holiday pictures, souvenir pieces, colourful beach culture, all those things that feel nostalgic and joyful at the same time.

I basically designed all the pieces I would personally love to have in my wardrobe. The whole process felt very natural and I had a lot of freedom creatively, which is so important when designing because it allows you to create peacefully and instinctively. I really wanted to transmit my energy through the collection and I think we achieved that.

Maje X Blanca Miro campaign imagery by Martin Gatti (Image credit: Martin Gatti)

What is your favourite thing about your job?

The creative freedom. I love transforming memories, moods and inspirations into something tangible that people can wear and make their own.

I also love encouraging people to be a little more daring with fashion. Sometimes people are afraid to play, but once you learn how to have fun with clothes it’s very hard to stop.

What drew you to the brand in the first place? Tell us a bit about your career journey.

I’ve always loved how Maje mixes Parisian femininity with something more relaxed and modern at the same time. With this collaboration, I think I brought a bit of my playful universe and energy into the brand for the summer, while still keeping the elegance and spirit that defines Maje.

My career happened very naturally through sharing my personal style and creative world online, which later evolved into collaborations, creative direction and designing projects.

Which piece from the collection best captures the essence of the partnership, and why?

There are a few pieces that really represent the spirit of the collaboration. The red trousers because they’re bold but still easy to wear. The fish t-shirt inspired by classic souvenir shop tees, but elevated. The hat with the three colours that represent the collection. And also the white linen set with the embroidered bead polka dots, which feels very playful and special while still remaining effortless.

(Image credit: Maje)

What did you want women to feel when wearing the Maje x Blanca Miró collection?

Confident, comfortable and like the best version of themselves , without feeling overdressed or like they tried too hard.

Biggest career achievement to date?

Being able to build a career while staying true to my personal vision and aesthetic.

Biggest lesson you’ve learned in business?

To trust your instinct and understand that authenticity is the most valuable thing long term. I think authenticity is becoming rarer and rarer today, which makes it even more important.

What are you currently working on?

Several creative collaborations and expanding different projects connected to fashion and design.

Could you share any future plans or big projects coming up?

Well, besides my second daughter arriving very soon, which is already a huge life project on its own, there are many exciting things coming with my personal brands and also as Blanca Miró. I always like surprising people a little bit, so I prefer not to explain too much beforehand.