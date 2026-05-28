Where to Find Malaysia’s Majestic Beaches, Secret Snorkelling Spots and Opulent Overwater Bungalows

Quietly arched between Thailand and Indonesia, Malaysia is often overlooked by the throng of beach-seeking travellers heading to the familiar sandy shores of Bali and Koh Samui. But they’re missing something quite extraordinary by skipping over this diverse and vibrant destination: islands with lush, sprawling rainforests and stretches of unspoilt beaches, luxury sea villas bobbing over sparkling emerald waters, and a feeling that there's far more to explore than its traditionally popular neighbours.

Why Go

While it feels significantly less populated by tourists, this year Malaysia beat Thailand to become Southeast Asia’s most visited country. It’s gaining momentum as an affordable alternative that doesn’t compromise on luxury, with a number of five star resorts offering guests a taste of untouched paradise. At Tanjong Jara Resort in Terengganu, a snorkelling trip to Tenggol Island means you’re the only small boat in the water. Further west, Pangkor Laut Resort boasts one of the most surreal and dreamlike private beaches, Emerald Bay, where just a handful of guests can be found lounging under the palm trees on any given day. So, if there’s ever a time to visit Malaysia - it’s now.

(Image credit: YTL)

Where to Stay

Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur

Fly into KL and check into the Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur for five star inner-city luxury in the covetable Golden Triangle business district. Spend a couple of days exploring Malaysia’s bustling and busy capital city, and don't miss the mouthwatering food scene; book a table at the hotel’s award-winning dim sum and Chinese restaurant, Li Yen, or head out to explore Jalan Alor’s famous street food market in Bukit Bintang. Brimming with Malaysian, Chinese and Thai dishes, it satiates both locals and tourists.

From the hotel, take a leisurely twenty minute stroll to The Petronas Towers - lit up and glistening by dusk, these unmissable beacons stretch 1,500 ft into the night sky. Head to China Town for a night cap at one of the area’s hidden speakeasies - you’ll even find a secret underground bar within the old Oriental Bank vaults, underneath the Moxy Kuala Lumpur Chinatown hotel. For panoramic views of KL, Heli Lounge Bar sits on the 36th floor of Menara KH and transforms from a functioning helipad by day to a thriving rooftop bar by night.

Tanjong Jara Resort

(Image credit: YTL)

When you’re ready to leave the busy city behind, head north east towards Terengganu and check into Tanjong Jara Resort for laid back coastal charm with a luxury lilt. The journey will take around four hours by private transfer, and the region offers unparalleled diving opportunities. Book a boat trip to Tenggol Island, an unbelievably quiet and largely untouched spot where you can snorkel in glassy waters spotting turtles, reef sharks and eagle rays, then head to the cove’s pristine white sand for a sun snooze.

Back at the resort, you'll find an unbelievably quiet stretch of beach punctuated by canopy day beds. Make sure you set an alarm to catch the sunrise from here; the sky streaks red, coral and lavender as the day breaks, and it's a truly spectacular way to start your day. Don't miss the Taste of Terengganu Signature Experience, which takes place every Saturday and offers guests the opportunity to sample local delicacies. From May to August, you can also visit the turtle hatchery and witness the hatchlings being safely guided to the sea by in-house conservationists.

Pangkor Laut Resort

(Image credit: YTL)

From Kuala Lumpur you can also head north west towards Pangkor Laut Resort - similarly, a four hour drive by private transfer - and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of this private island. Here, you can really slow down; the only place you need to be is by the pool, or by the sea. Book an overwater bungalow and marvel at the deep-set marble bath that overlooks the softly lapping water below. It's impossible to feel anything but peace here. During the days, gently hike through the sprawling rainforest, sip fresh coconuts alongside the resident hornbills, or spend lazy afternoons at the majestic Emerald Bay beach.

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Before you leave, book a treatment at the Spa Village. The experience is incredibly unique: to start, you'll visit the secluded and leafy bath house which takes you on an invigorating journey of Asian wellbeing practices, from Indian purifying ablutions to a traditional Japanese onsen. The 3-hour Dandan Puteri Tujuh treatment, featuring massages, scrubs and a rose petal milk bath, will leave you feeling like royalty.

(Image credit: YTL)

How to get there

Direct flights operate daily between London Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, although you’ll find more flight flexibility if you opt for a layover. Transit through Istanbul Airport and enjoy the comforts of the Turkish Airlines lounge on your outbound and inbound journeys.

How to book

For more information, visit YTL Hotels. To book directly, reservations can be made via Pangkor Laut Resort, the Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur and Tanjong Jara Resort.

Global-All-Inclusive packages can also be booked directly via the resorts websites (for Pangkor Laut and Tanjong Jara Resort) and will unlock complimentary speedboat transfers from Pangkor Laut to the mainland. The all-inclusive getaway includes curated dining, logistics with return land and sea transfers for Pangkor Laut, and a programme of immersive activities such as jungle treks and turtle education as well as wellness offerings including yoga and meditation.