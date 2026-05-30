I Loved My "Black Girl Freckles"—Until I Didn't. Here's Why I Finally Decided to Remove Them.

We all have distinguishable features. For the last ten years or so, mine have been the dark raised moles that appeared across my cheeks and temples during my late twenties. I wasn’t born with them. I woke up one day, and they were just… there. Initially, I liked them. The small dark brown moles formed a pattern that resembled a constellation of dark stars across my face. I’ve been affectionately called “freckle face” by close friends ever since.

But they weren’t freckles. The raised lesions across my cheeks and temples were dermatosis papulosa nigra—which may sound scary but are completely benign and harmless. These moles (see also: skin tags, freckles, lesions) are commonly found in darker skin tones and among people of African and Asian heritage. For Black and brown women in our 30s, they almost feel like a rite of passage. In a recent post on Threads, one user shared ,” Any Black women turn 30, and all of a sudden get crazy moles!??” The post received hundreds of beautiful photos of Black and brown women sharing their moles and freckles that looked almost identical to my own. In this space, these common imperfections felt like something to celebrate. And yet, I have decided to remove mine via advanced electrolysis.

It’s been hard to admit that I didn’t want my DPN anymore. Removing my moles, which are a direct result of being melanated, felt somewhat in conflict with loving my brown skin and my blackness. Yet, when looking in the mirror (as I do often as a beauty journalist), I noticed they had begun to grow and cluster so much that you could pull and flick them. They migrated from my cheeks to take new homes on my forehead and chin. My cute “freckles,” which people had so often complimented, were starting to affect my confidence.

My cute “freckles,” which people had so often complimented, were starting to affect my confidence.

What actually causes Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra?

DPN is thought to be hereditary. My father had the same cluster of DPN moles at his temples, and so did my grandmother. Still, dermatologists aren’t exactly sure what causes their growth.

I spoke to London-based Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Derrick Phillips , who explained that DPN is “very common”. “It predominantly affects people with darker skin tones, and there is a strong genetic component, so it often runs in families,” he explained.

I was curious whether my stressful (however reasonably healthy) lifestyle had contributed to the growths. Dr Phillips explained that the exact cause isn't fully understood, though it's considered a variant of seborrhoeic keratoses—harmless skin growths.

What are the best DPN removal methods for Black and brown skin tones?

L'Oréal Blackett before (top) and after (bottom) DPN removal (Image credit: L'Oréal Blackett)

As a beauty journalist, I’ve spoken to many Black women who are intrigued by procedures to remove DPN but are extremely cautious. It’s understandable. For a long time, darker skin tones weren’t represented , nor included in scientific research for skincare and advanced skincare treatments.

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When I first met Sam Marshall of the Omnia clinic , a specialist waxing, laser and electrolysis clinic in Manchester, I was assured that with advanced electrolysis, I could achieve blemish-free skin safely.

Sam Marshall is a beauty therapist and educator who also sits on the British Beauty Council’s DEI committee. With an established history of working with all skin tones, she confirmed that advanced electrolysis could reduce my DPN while preserving my skin.

In simple terms, advanced electrolysis uses a tiny probe that delivers an electric current to remove skin tags, moles, and milia. “We treat DPN with advanced electrolysis because it is more precise than other methods,” explained Marshall. Satisfying my curiosity, she demonstrated how the tiny probe delivers an electrical current that cauterises the blemish so it dries up to a crisp. “It’s all about safety,” Marshall added, “especially in Black skin, where the risks would be hyperpigmentation or even hypopigmentation.”

Other methods available for DPN removal include curettage, cryotherapy and melanin-safe laser treatment, such as CO2 or Erbium: YAG laser. Dr Phillips warned that some of these more aggressive treatments need to be “used with caution” in darker skin tones.

“There isn’t a single best treatment,” he explained. “It’s about selecting the most appropriate approach for the individual, particularly when treating darker skin tones, where the risk of pigmentary change needs to be carefully managed.”

My advanced electrolysis removal procedure and results

I’ll be straight with you. It can hurt. For each mole, you feel an acutely sharp burning sensation. But it’s over quickly. The process generally takes 20-30 minutes, depending on how many moles you have.

My treatment was completed over the course of four sessions to monitor how my skin heals and to ensure that there’s minimal damage to healthy skin tissue. This staged approach to the process was reassuring.

Days after my treatments, the DPN lesions would quite literally fall off — in my bed and when washing my face. I have been diligent with my sunscreen application and reapplication during this process. The fear of hyperpigmentation is always a concern. Upon recommendation, I’ve been using Heliocare’s Gel Oil-Free SPF 50 and Ultrasun sports spray SPF 50 when running outside.

I have one more treatment to go, and it will take a few months to see how well my skin heals, but right now, my scarring is imperceptible. The difference is very noticeable.

I thought I’d feel more emotional seeing my skin without the moles. I am a sentimental person and a creature of habit (I’ve had the same hairstyle for a decade), so I felt like I was waving goodbye to a part of me. I quickly got over it. When I woke up and washed my face, and my hand glided over my smoother skin, I knew I had made the right decision.