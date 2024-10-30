Hailey Bieber just wore the expensive-looking tailoring trend you're about to see everywhere

Few things make me as excited as a new Hailey Bieber street style moment. The model-turned-businesswoman has been known for quite a few fashion moments that have become viral sensations and instant trends.

The latest includes what we are coining as 'boardroom tailoring'. Pairing an off-the-runway Saint Laurent oversized suit with her classic Miu Miu reading specs and minimalist accessories, Mrs. Bieber is taking autumnal power dressing to the next level.

Straight out of the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks, corporate dressing solidified itself as one of this season's biggest trends. With brands like Christian Dior, Jil Sander, and Sportmax styling their iterations making office dressing easier than ever.

Christian Dior AW24, Jil Sander AW24, Sportmax AW24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same way as Bieber, other celebrities who have tapped into the trend include Jade Thirlwall and Lady Gaga, who have styled the look with a simple, crisp white shirt (and without) for an elevated evening look.

Over on the street-style side, influencers are opting for a full office siren meets preppy look, complete with reading glasses and ties. Whilst the look may call for a monochrome ensemble, a great pro tip includes pairing different blazers with trousers as a styling hack to add an extra dimension to the look and mix and match pieces that already exist in your capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So if you're in the lookout for your next go-to office look that will make getting dressed in the morning a breeze or simply want to get some expensive-looking styling inspiration for the office, see below for our favourite oversized suits.

