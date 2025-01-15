From the streets of New York City to the red carpet, these are the fashion brands Amal Clooney wears on repeat

If I could be let loose in one celebrity's wardrobe, Amal Clooney's ranks very highly on the list. Possessing a closet brimming with high-end gowns and cult accessories, she has no sartorial stone left unturned. Mixing trendy London-based label 16Arlington with bespoke Giambattista Valli for various appearances, she definitely isn't afraid to experiment with her style, capturing the attention of the fashion set since her foray into the public eye.

You only need to take one look at her wedding attire, bolstered with Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen, to understand her fashion prowess, and her off-duty street style looks are no different.

If you're ready to embrace our fashion trend predictions for 2025 without falling victim to micro trends or a wardrobe faux-pas you will come to regret in several years' time, Amal Clooney's most worn fashion brands are the ideal place to start shopping. These are the labels we have seen her in on multiple occasions, and that are more than deserving of a place in anybody's capsule wardrobe.

Amal Clooney's favourite fashion brands

Unafriad to push style boundaries, Amal Clooney has worn countless cult status brands during her time in the spotlight. However, these are the labels that crop up again and again in her casual and high-end wardrobe—as well as some very worthy high street alternatives to help you get her look for less.

1. Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you spot Amal Clooney in a pair of the best tailored trousers, you can be pretty sure they're a Stella McCartney number. She wore the designer to Meghan and Harry's wedding and even during her own wedding weekend in Venice, so it's safe to say she's a pretty big fan.

2. RE/DONE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shopping for the best jeans on the market can feel like a fruitless endeavour, so it pays to know which brands you can trust. Amal Clooney has been spotted in RE/DONE denim a few times, and the LA retailer is also loved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. Capturing all of the best denim trends of 2025, they're Amal's wardrobe staple when off the red carpet.

RE/DONE 70s Mid-Rise Flared Jeans £75 at The Outnet (was £297) Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend a fortune to steal Amal's style RE/DONE denim can be found for a bit of a bargain on The Outnet, and this is a pair I can imagine in her wardrobe. RE/DONE Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £152 at Mytheresa (was £305) Amal seems to favour a straight or wide-leg cut with a lower rise, which she always manages to make look effortlessly chic. Just the right amount of distressed, these jeans can be easily dressed up with a blazer to channel her look. RE/DONE 90s Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £275 at Net a Porter Nothing beats a pair of light wash blue jeans and (in my experience) pricier denim is always worth the price tag for how well it wears and washes over the years. RE/DONE Painter Wide Leg Jeans £350 at Mytheresa No wardrobe is complete without a pair of jet black jeans. Few investments will get quite as much wear as these, and I can bet Amal Clooney has a similar (if not identical) pair in her arsenal.

3. 16Arlington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the trendier brands in Amal Clooney's wardrobe is London label 16Arlington, which she turns to frequently for star-studded events. If there's anyone that can make sequins look unbeatably expensive, it's her—and the magic of a 16Arlington gown. She is also a fan of the label's accessories, which are every bit as contemporary yet classic as the dresses.

4. Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Amal's most recognisable looks are by Giambattista Valli, and whilst they aren't the easiest pieces to style for everyday wear, you can't get much better when it comes to floral gowns and jumpsuits. She has also been spotted wearing the brands shoes on smart-casual NYC walkabouts, proving it only takes one good accessory to transform an ensemble.