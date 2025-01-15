From the streets of New York City to the red carpet, these are the fashion brands Amal Clooney wears on repeat
Your ultimate guide to Amal Clooney's unbeatably chic wardrobe
If I could be let loose in one celebrity's wardrobe, Amal Clooney's ranks very highly on the list. Possessing a closet brimming with high-end gowns and cult accessories, she has no sartorial stone left unturned. Mixing trendy London-based label 16Arlington with bespoke Giambattista Valli for various appearances, she definitely isn't afraid to experiment with her style, capturing the attention of the fashion set since her foray into the public eye.
You only need to take one look at her wedding attire, bolstered with Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen, to understand her fashion prowess, and her off-duty street style looks are no different.
If you're ready to embrace our fashion trend predictions for 2025 without falling victim to micro trends or a wardrobe faux-pas you will come to regret in several years' time, Amal Clooney's most worn fashion brands are the ideal place to start shopping. These are the labels we have seen her in on multiple occasions, and that are more than deserving of a place in anybody's capsule wardrobe.
Amal Clooney's favourite fashion brands
Unafriad to push style boundaries, Amal Clooney has worn countless cult status brands during her time in the spotlight. However, these are the labels that crop up again and again in her casual and high-end wardrobe—as well as some very worthy high street alternatives to help you get her look for less.
1. Stella McCartney
If you spot Amal Clooney in a pair of the best tailored trousers, you can be pretty sure they're a Stella McCartney number. She wore the designer to Meghan and Harry's wedding and even during her own wedding weekend in Venice, so it's safe to say she's a pretty big fan.
Similar to Amal's cream Stella McCartney jumpsuit, these trousers are a true wardrobe stalwart—and they're on sale.
The ultimate occasion dress, this buttery yellow will take you anywhere and is a slightly more wearable take on the shade.
Amal's knitted Stella McCarney dress is hard to come by, but this affordable Varley version gives a similar look for a brilliant price—and it's the perfect layering piece to see you through winter and into spring.
2. RE/DONE
Shopping for the best jeans on the market can feel like a fruitless endeavour, so it pays to know which brands you can trust. Amal Clooney has been spotted in RE/DONE denim a few times, and the LA retailer is also loved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. Capturing all of the best denim trends of 2025, they're Amal's wardrobe staple when off the red carpet.
Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend a fortune to steal Amal's style RE/DONE denim can be found for a bit of a bargain on The Outnet, and this is a pair I can imagine in her wardrobe.
Amal seems to favour a straight or wide-leg cut with a lower rise, which she always manages to make look effortlessly chic. Just the right amount of distressed, these jeans can be easily dressed up with a blazer to channel her look.
Nothing beats a pair of light wash blue jeans and (in my experience) pricier denim is always worth the price tag for how well it wears and washes over the years.
3. 16Arlington
One of the trendier brands in Amal Clooney's wardrobe is London label 16Arlington, which she turns to frequently for star-studded events. If there's anyone that can make sequins look unbeatably expensive, it's her—and the magic of a 16Arlington gown. She is also a fan of the label's accessories, which are every bit as contemporary yet classic as the dresses.
If you're on the hunt for the best investment handbags for 2025, any silhouette in Amal Clooney's collection is a wise place to start. She has been spotted wearing 16Arlington's Kikka bag, which is now pretty tricky to get your hands on, but you can find a patterned version secondhand on Vestiaire Collective as well as this chocolate brown version on the label's site.
A sequin maxi dress is surprisingly versatile, especially in this deep red hue. You can find the exact dress Amal wore to the UK premier of The Boys In The Boat at Net a Porter, but it's about to sell out.
It isn't easy to find high street sequins that can measure up to high end brands, but this sequin skirt isn't too far off. We know Amal loves creamy hues and sparkly finishes, so this is an affordable piece to capture her look for less.
4. Giambattista Valli
Some of Amal's most recognisable looks are by Giambattista Valli, and whilst they aren't the easiest pieces to style for everyday wear, you can't get much better when it comes to floral gowns and jumpsuits. She has also been spotted wearing the brands shoes on smart-casual NYC walkabouts, proving it only takes one good accessory to transform an ensemble.
Who can resist a black pointed heel? Similar to Amal Clooney's Giambattista Valli pumps, these are the picture-perfect going out shoe.
It might be slightly early to be thinking about summer dresses, but it's tricky to resist the temptation of this mini cut with many similar elements to Amal's frequently worn floral pieces.
Rixo strikes just the right balance between high quality and affordability, and this particular style has many Giambattista-esque elements in a slightly more everyday silhouette.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
