Spoilers ahead

This weekend saw the finale of The Traitors season two, with the BBC show ending with a dramatic close.

From the scheming and backstabbing, to Claudia Winkleman's iconic outfits, The Traitors has made non-stop headlines, with Friday's grand finale seeing Andrew, Harry, Mollie, Jaz and Evie compete for the £95k prize money.

It was eventually 'traitor' Harry who was controversially crowned, taking the entire prize pot after getting to the final two with close friend and faithful, Mollie.

Yes, the final stand-off was one of the most dramatic roundtables of all time - a feat given that every single roundtable is stress-filled and emotional.

This is something that a former contestant opened up about recently, with Wilf - the most successful traitor from the show's first season talking to the Mirror about his experience.

"It's so weird - it's just a room with a table that is round," the former contestant explained to the publication. "I have no idea why it's so intense.

"I loved the castle, it felt homely, mysterious and dark at times. But that room is just different, it's cold."

This, Wilf explains, is made more eerie by a piece of music that is played to the contestants before every roundtable.

The song in question? 'The Hanging Tree', from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 performed by Jennifer Lawrence herself - and a song that savvy viewers may have noticed even featured in the show's final episode.

"They play a song when you go in there and it's really sinister," Wilf continued. "You sit there for the song before Claudia even comes in, so everyone is just looking at each other."

"The way Claudia switches it up," Wilf later continued of how Winkleman adds to the eerie mood. "She's so serious and says, 'Who have you been looking at today?' If you compare it to her an hour or two earlier in the missions, she's so fun and rooting for you. She's got the balance so right."

