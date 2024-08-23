The BBC has officially confirmed a UK version of Celebrity The Traitors

The Traitors is the most talked-about show of 2024, and following the success of its second season, it has officially reached cult classic status.

While season three is already in production, it was a celebrity version of The Traitors that got the world talking this week, as the BBC confirmed that the highly-anticipated instalment was officially happening.

Yes, The Traitors has been commissioned for a nine-part celebrity spin-off, with its host Claudia Winkleman confirming the exciting news in a joint statement with the BBC.

"The time for talk is over… #TheTraitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for #iPlayer and BBC One - and series three has already been filmed in the Scottish Highlands. But that’s not all - The Traitors: #Uncloaked is coming back to @bbcsounds and IPlayer too!," read the statement.

"We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game," explained Mike Cotton, Executive Producer forThe Traitors. "Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

The Traitors' executive producer Stephen Lambert has spoken previously about the potential of a celebrity show earlier this year.

“I think it would be pretty entertaining,” Lambert explained during his appearance on 'The News Agents' podcast. “We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that’s obviously a possibility.”

He continued: “It was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities. In Britain, the decision was, maybe we’ll think about celebrities at some stage, but the best shows, like The Apprentice, don’t have celebrities in them. If you don’t have celebrities, if you have real people, civilians, the prize pot matters.

“You know, if you’re a celebrity - £100,000 yes, obviously, it’s lovely - but it’s not as significant as if you’re an ordinary person. They take the game more seriously and that we think is very important.”

We will continue to update this story.