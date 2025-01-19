One surprising item is banned from the Traitors castle, according to contestants

The Traitors is undoubtedly the most talked-about series of the moment, with the BBC reality show returning for season three. And from Claudia Winkleman's iconic knitwear to the 2025 line-up, it is all anyone can talk about.

The show sees 25 contestants go head to head, with the two secret teams ('Faithfuls' and 'Traitors') working against each other to eliminate players for the £120,000 prize pot.

And with this year's contestants including a soldier posing as a nail technician, a traitor-faithful sister duo and a Londoner using a welsh accent to "appear more trustworthy", season three is proving to be one for the ages.

A post shared by The Traitors UK (@thetraitorsukfeed) A photo posted by on

It is the competitors' experience that is getting the nation talking this year, with executive producers revealing the secret to getting cast on The Traitors.

And with more people than ever wanting to sign up for the show, details from the contestants' sleeping arrangements, to the song they are played before every round table discussion, are going viral.

This week, it was a surprising rule that made headlines, as previous contestants opened up about a ban on one particular item.

The ban in question? Clocks, with season two winner Harry Clark explaining to the BBC that there is no way of telling the time inside the Traitors castle.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Clark, the clocks are removed pre filming, and subsequently the contestants have no sense of time.

"You get picked up in the morning and when filming is over, you get dropped back to the lodgings," the 23-year-old explained.

"I don't know what time the mission starts or when lunch is - we rely on the production team to direct us and in between, we all just sit around and chat.

"It's weird at first because there are cameras in your face but after a while, you forget they're there and producers don't ever step in," he later continued. "Most rooms also just have cameras in the corner and you have a mic attached to you so sometimes, you don't see any of the producers until the end of the day when they check in on you."

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC, with new episodes released every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.