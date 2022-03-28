Rachel Zegler made an awkward joke about not being invited to the Oscars while she presented an award

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is still buzzing from the Oscars 2022 which aired last night live from LA. Whether it was the phenomenal red carpet looks, Timothy Chalamet going shirtless or Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli’s sweet friendship, the 94th Academy Awards is all anyone can talk about.

Jessica Chastain stole the show in her gorgeous Gucci gown while collecting the Best Actress award, and she also went viral for her reaction to this joke about Leonardo DiCaprio, while Jamie Lee Curtis honoured the late Betty White with her outfit.

There were so many moments you may have missed (but, lucky for you, we’ve rounded them up here).

However, one comment from West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has had fans awkwardly laughing.

The actress went viral last week when she revealed that she hadn’t been invited to the Oscars this year, despite starring as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake – which was nominated in seven categories, including Best Picture.

Replying to a Twitter follower who asked what she would be wearing to the event, she wrote: ‘I’m not invited. So sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.’

It caused outrage, with fans claiming that the star should be a guest at the ceremony considering she played the lead role in a nominated film. But shortly afterwards, Rachel revealed that she finally got her invite and would be presenting an award.

She took to the stage with Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame to hand over the statuette for Best Visual Effects.

Jacob said: ‘I can’t believe we’re here tonight at the Oscars. It’s definitely a little bit scary being up here. Growing up in Australia, I never thought I would stand up on this stage.’

Rachel added: ‘And I never thought that I would be here six days ago!’

She continued: ‘Dreams really can come true, pretty fast too. And for so many here tonight being nominated for an Oscar, it’s a lifetime dream come true.’

Oh, Rachel!