Oscars 2022: Moments you may have missed from the 94th Academy Awards

From feuds to reunions

The Oscars 2022 may have been pushed back a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it certainly was back with a bang this year.

Despite fears the annual ceremony may not go ahead due to Covid outbreak, Zendaya and Jessica Chastain’s sparkly designer outfit turned heads, and the well-deserved triumph Dune and CODA saw last night blew our minds.

But there are some more impressive, heartfelt, and quite shocking moments from the 94th Academy Awards, which took place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March, you may have missed.

Don’t fret, as we will give you the full lowdown on what went on during the annual ceremony on stage, and off stage.

From that fight, and the tributes to those suffering in Ukraine and Betty Whites in memoriam, to unmissable music performances by Beyonce, and many iconic film cast reunions.

1. Beyoncé’s performance

The opening performance of any concert, movie, song, and awards ceremony sets the precedent, so of course Beyoncé performing her track Be Alive to kick off this year’s awards ceremony meant this was destined to be one heck of a bash.

The powerhouse belted out the track from Venus and Serena Williams’ hometown tennis courts in Compton, Los Angeles, ahead of the show to honour the movie about the tennis pro’s lives in King Richard.

Be Alive was nominated for Best Original song, but missed out to Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die, though Will Smith picked up the gong for Best Actor in the movie.

2. The many film reunions

We love a reunion like everyone else, and after over two years in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is no surprise the reunions came in by the dozen at the 94th Academy Awards.

Firstly on the red carpet Zendaya and Spider Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield posed for pictures together, and could be seen laughing and joking together, just months after the hotly anticipated was released last year.

Pulp Fiction icons Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman reunited on stage to present the Best Actor award. But prior to reading out the envelope John and Uma reenacted that iconic dance scene in the Quentin Tarantino 1994 hit.

Speaking of 90’s movie classics, White Men Can’t Jump cast Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez reunited to present the Achievement in Cinematography award 30 years after the film hit the big screen. Of course, they joked about their characters in the movie, and Woody – who played Billy Hoyle in the production – not being as good a basketball player as he really is.

3. Will Smith and Chris Rock fight

You couldn’t miss it, and you can’t un-see it either. Even comedian Chris Rock claimed the moment would go down in history. He said “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

But let’s backtrack a little, and explain the turn of events.

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – but this was no prank. Chris appeared to poke fun at Jada’s shaved head, which is a result of an ongoing battle with alopecia. But Will did not take it lightly and instantly jumped onto the stage to slap Chris, before shouting “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

But Chris insisted it was just a GI Jane joke, and not a slant on the illness.

4. Betty Smith tribute

Betty Smith tragically passed away in December 2021, and to mark the iconic actor’s life and career, a segment dedicated to The Proposal presented by Jamie Lee Curtis was scheduled into the show.

Not only did Jamie pay tribute to Betty with her outfit, but her plus one, who was rescue dog Mac-N-Cheese, and Jamie urged the audience to adopt a pet like Betty would have wanted before images of the star appeared on screen.

During her speech Jamie said: “She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen. And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.”

5. Ukraine moment of silence

A moment of silence was held at this year’s Oscars ceremony 2022 to pay respect to those in Ukraine suffering from the Russia invasion.

Prior to the heartfelt moment Ukraine-born Mila Kunis spoke out about the horrific event, which saw Russia president unleash a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine on February 24 that is still ongoing.

Reba McEntire went on to perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days on stage, which was followed by the moment of silence.

6. Unexpected Encanto collaboration

The track from Disney phenomena Encanto, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, which has had us all singing our hearts out was performed at this year’s Oscars.

John Leguizamo, who plays the role of Bruno in the production, introduced his family and fellow cast members to the stage to belt out the top-streamed track from the movie.

But, in a plot twist, Megan Thee Stallion appeared on stage to drop a remix verse – much to our surprise.

7. ASL reaction

CODA stormed the Oscars as it picked up three awards, including Best Picture, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay, while Troy Kotsur picked up the Best Actor in a Supporting Role title.

The movie depicts the only child who can hear in a deaf family trying to navigate her life, education and career, and the fear of leaving her family to pursue her dreams.

Troy – who portrays Frank Rossi in the production – gave a heartfelt speech as he picked up his award, which saw him thank his dad for teaching him, and hail his father his “hero”. The moving acceptance speech touched many hearts and saw the audience stand in ovation to applause in ASL.

8. Speed dating

Regina Hall took the opportunity at this year’s Academy Awards to enjoy a little speed dating. That’s right.

She called out single males and brought them on stage for her to “emergency test”.

Speaking on stage, she said: “Before we go on with the show we just have to do quick emergency testing backstage. Don’t worry it’s only a few people. It’s totally random.”

Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper and Simu Liu were called up on stage, as was Will Smith in a tongue in cheek request, after he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith previously addressed “entanglements” during their relationship, although Will declined.

9. Unplanned on-stage interruptions

Not only did Will Smith storm the stage, but so did DJ Khaled.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were the hosts leading the awards ceremony this year, but the I’m The One hitmaker thought the trio needed a better introduction, and joined them on stage to introduce them better.

“Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up. Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way. I’m talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses. They didn’t believe in us. The Oscars did”, he said.

10. 60 years of James Bond tribute

“The name is Bond, James Bond.” Iconic!

Can you believe we’ve enjoyed 60 years of James Bond movies? Us neither.

To mark the major milestone a segment dedicated to the franchise took place at the Oscars ceremony. Athletes Kelly Slater, Tony Hawk and Shaun White took to the stage to praise the iconic action films.

Kelly said: “While we tried our best to be game-changers in our respective sports, there’s no question James Bond was a game-changer influencing our culture and the look and standards of films for over half a century.”

The speech followed a video montage dedicated to the Bond movies, with clips of the most memorable and iconic scenes over the six decades appearing on screen.

Now, we have to wait another year for the Oscars to come around again – and we can’t wait.