Jamie Lee Curtis honours the late Betty White in sweetest way at Oscars 2022

Betty White died in December 2021

Betty White tragically passed away in December 2021, but the late actor was in our thoughts at the Oscars 2022 for numerous reasons.

The 94th Academy Awards saw a segment dedicated to The Proposal star following her passing, and the in memoriam was presented by Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Betty on 2010 rom-com You Again.

Jamie, 63, took things one step further as her outfit, and plus one, who came in the form of a rescue dog, was inspired by Betty.

The Freaky Friday star wore a crystal embroidered navy dress designed by British fashion designer Stella McCartney, while Cathy Waterman provided the sustainably and ethically sourced jewellery, to add to the blue ribbon Jamie wore to support refugees in Ukraine amidst Russia war.

Speaking about her outfit ahead of the 94th Academy Awards to PEOPLE, Jamie said: “Here’s the series of fortunate events that led to that moment at the Oscars.

“My first thought was that I should bring out a rescue dog with me since Betty White loved animals more than people. It would honour her legacy of activism and support for animal rights. I then thought I should wear a designer who is an animal rights supporter and who uses sustainable materials and non-animal materials in their designs.

“Stella McCartney has been carrying on the legacy of her mother, Linda McCartney, and her lifelong veganism and animal rights activism.

“Within 10 minutes Stella and I were texting and the dress was designed. There were some complications of getting a little rescue dog due to union rules, but I persevered and I’m happy that I was able to shine the many bright lights of that moment on the heroes who rescue animals and who offer them a new chance at living in a loving and nurturing family. I love the ‘connect the dots’ of this whole moment.”

