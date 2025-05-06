New-gen British designers were the unexpected stars of the Met Gala red carpet

There's a reason the Met Gala is dubbed 'the biggest night in fashion'. Not only is the event one of the industry's most significant fund-raisers and a gargantuan operation that takes multiple teams months to organise, but with the whole world's eyes fixed on the red carpet, it's also the ultimate opportunity for celebrities and brands to showcase their sartorial nous.

Inevitably, given the super-strict guest-list, tables priced from $350,000 and A-list ambassador contracts, it's the big-name luxury fashion houses that tend to dominate at the event. And while this remained the case at the 2025 Met Gala, it was the new generation of British designers who were the undisputed—and delightfully unexpected—breakout stars of the red carpet.

From left: Gabrielle Thomas and Aimee Lou Wood wear Ahluwalia, Kendall Jenner wears Torishéju. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For last night's event, a number of the world's most prominent stars celebrated emerging British design talent with their chosen looks, each with their own unique take on the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme.

The White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood paid homage to the style of Congolese Sapeurs in a black wool coat, silk sash and white cotton shirt combo courtesy of London-based designer Priya Ahluwalia—who also dressed athlete Gabrielle Thomas in a dramatic beaded red gown for her eponymous brand's Met Gala debut.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, made her eleventh Met Gala appearance in a striking grey tailored skirt suit from Torishéju. The independent label was founded by North-West London-born designer Torishéju Dumi, and has already been worn by the likes of Zendaya and Naomi Campbell—but the steps of the Met bring a whole new level of exposure that will likely propel the brand to the big-time.

A post shared by Wales Bonner (@walesbonner) A photo posted by on

Fellow London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner's namesake brand also made its Met Gala debut at the 2025 event, courtesy of some of the night's most hotly anticipated guests. Lewis Hamilton opted for an ivory suit—plus a matching beret by Stephen Jones, yet another Brit—while FKA Twigs was by far one of the best-dressed in a Twenties-style flapper dress inspired by the legendary Josephine Baker.

Wales Bonner also dressed Omar Apollo, Jeff Goldblum, Tyler Mitchell and Antwaun Sargent on the night, sat on the event committee, and boasts multiple pieces displayed in the Costume Institute's exhibition themed around Black dandies.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From left: FKA Twigs wears Wales Bonner, Nick Jonas wears Bianca Saunders (next to Priyanka Chopra in Balmain), Lewis Hamilton wears Wales Bonner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' exhibition is the first since 2003 to focus exclusively on menswear, it stands to reason that the male guests went bigger and bolder than ever with their looks for the event.

Among the standouts from the night were Nick Jonas and NFL star Stefon Diggs, whose looks were designed by born-and-raised Londoner Bianca Saunders—while former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful especially nailed the theme in a bespoke suit from Casely-Hayford, one of the most prominent Black British tailoring houses in history.