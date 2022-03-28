Jessica Chastain’s hilarious reaction to a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With awards season in full swing, all eyes were on the Oscars 2022 last night – and what a night it was. The celebrities graced the red carpet in some of the most exquisite gowns, naturally, with Queen of everything Zendaya sparkling in Valentino and Timothy Chalamet turning up shirtless.

Although it wasn’t short of controversy – Will Smith and Chris Rock’s onstage altercation has sparked many a headline, and the show faced backlash before it even started to air – the night was full of lovely moments, from Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli’s sweet interaction while presenting an award together to Jamie Lee Curtis honouring the late Betty White.

And then there was Jessica Chastain. Not only did she pick up the Best Actress award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, she did it wearing the *dreamiest* Gucci gown.

However, her well deserved win and glorious style aside, she is now going viral for her hilarious reaction to a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 94th Academy Awards were hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, and since it aired they’ve been praised for helping to make it a show to remember with their witty one-liners.

But it was Schumer’s quip about the Titanic star seemed to really tickle Jessica.

Making a joke about Leo’s history of dating younger women, she said: ‘Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.’

Jessica’s reaction was caught on camera and has since gone viral as she couldn’t hold in her laugh.

Before the Oscars, Amy revealed she consulted lawyers about the jokes she had planned, telling The View: ‘Coming out of this pandemic, I really feel like performing. I’m really excited to do this, and I’m also like, you know, a mean-spirited comedian. I consulted my lawyer, and he said, “You can’t say half of those things,” so the ones that I can say, I’m going to!’

Well, it seems that this one went down well!