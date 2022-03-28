Here’s the full list of winners from the Oscars 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Oscars 2022 winners are here!

The 94th Academy Awards aired last night, and everyone is talking about it. The stars stepped out in some of the most dazzling red carpet looks, and all the nominees went home with a £76k goodie bag!

It also had its fair share of controversial moments, including when Will Smith appeared to to hit Chris Rock when the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada.

So which A-listers went home with the coveted statuette at the Oscars 22?

Take a look at the full list here!

Oscars 2022 Winners

Best picture – Coda



Nominees:

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nominees:

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best Actor – Will Smith, King Richard

Nominees:

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Nominees:

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Dame Judi Dench – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur, Coda

Nominees:

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best director – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Nominees:

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Best original screenplay – Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh

Nominees:

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Best adapted screenplay – Coda – Sian Heder

Nominees:

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Best animated feature – Encanto

Nominees:

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature – Summer of Soul

Nominees:

Flee

Ascension

Attica

Writing with Fire

Best international feature – Drive My Car (Japan)

Nominees:

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Best original song – No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Nominees:

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)

Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Best original score – Dune – Hans Zimmer

Nominees:

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Best cinematography – Dune – Greig Fraser

Nominees:

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski