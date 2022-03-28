Here’s the full list of winners from the Oscars 2022

The Oscars 2022 winners are here!
The 94th Academy Awards aired last night, and everyone is talking about it. The stars stepped out in some of the most dazzling red carpet looks, and all the nominees went home with a £76k goodie bag!
It also had its fair share of controversial moments, including when Will Smith appeared to to hit Chris Rock when the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada.
So which A-listers went home with the coveted statuette at the Oscars 22?
Take a look at the full list here!
Oscars 2022 Winners
Best picture – Coda
Nominees:
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Best Actress – Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Nominees:
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Best Actor – Will Smith, King Richard
Nominees:
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Nominees:
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Dame Judi Dench – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur, Coda
Nominees:
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Best director – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Nominees:
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Best original screenplay – Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh
Nominees:
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Best adapted screenplay – Coda – Sian Heder
Nominees:
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Best animated feature – Encanto
Nominees:
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature – Summer of Soul
Nominees:
Flee
Ascension
Attica
Writing with Fire
Best international feature – Drive My Car (Japan)
Nominees:
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Best original song – No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
Nominees:
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Best original score – Dune – Hans Zimmer
Nominees:
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Encanto – Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
Best cinematography – Dune – Greig Fraser
Nominees:
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski