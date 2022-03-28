Trending:

Here’s the full list of winners from the Oscars 2022

Jadie Troy-Pryde
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • The Oscars 2022 winners are here!

    The 94th Academy Awards aired last night, and everyone is talking about it. The stars stepped out in some of the most dazzling red carpet looks, and all the nominees went home with a £76k goodie bag!

    It also had its fair share of controversial moments, including when Will Smith appeared to to hit Chris Rock when the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada.

    So which A-listers went home with the coveted statuette at the Oscars 22?

    Take a look at the full list here!

    Oscars 2022 Winners

    Best picture – Coda

    Nominees:

    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story
    Belfast
    Dune
    Licorice Pizza
    King Richard
    Don’t Look Up
    Drive My Car
    Nightmare Alley

    Best Actress – Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Nominees:

    Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
    Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
    Kristen Stewart – Spencer
    Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

    Best Actor – Will Smith, King Richard

    Nominees:

    Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
    Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
    Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
    Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

    Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

    Nominees:

    Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
    Dame Judi Dench – Belfast
    Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

    Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur, Coda

    Nominees:

    Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
    Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
    Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
    JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

    Best director –  Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

    Nominees:

    Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
    Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
    Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
    Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

    Best original screenplay – Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh

    Nominees:

    Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
    King Richard – Zach Baylin
    Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
    The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

    Best adapted screenplay – Coda – Sian Heder

    Nominees:

    The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
    The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
    Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
    Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

    Best animated feature – Encanto

    Nominees:

    Luca
    The Mitchells vs the Machines
    Flee
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    Best documentary feature – Summer of Soul

    Nominees:

    Flee
    Ascension
    Attica
    Writing with Fire

    Best international feature – Drive My Car (Japan)

    Nominees:

    The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
    Flee (Denmark)
    The Hand of God (Italy)
    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

    Best original song – No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

    Nominees:

    Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
    Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
    Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
    Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

    Best original score – Dune – Hans Zimmer

    Nominees:

    The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
    Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
    Encanto – Germaine Franco
    Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

    Best cinematography – Dune – Greig Fraser

    Nominees:

    The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
    The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
    Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
    West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

    Reading now

    Popular entertainment stories