Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli shared the sweetest moment on stage at the Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards kicked off in LA last night, with A-listers turning up to the Oscars 2022 red carpet ready to impress – from Jessica Chastain’s Gucci gown to Zendaya’s sparkly Valentino number, the A-listers looked incredible.

The night was certainly one to remember, and you can take a look at the full list of winners here.

While it wasn’t without controversy – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after a joke about his wife, Jada – there was one very sweet moment between none other than Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli.

They presented the Best Film award at the Oscars, one of the most prestigious in the business, and Gaga told the Cabaret star: ‘The public, they love you.’

She replied: ‘You know how I love working with legends.’

Back in 2019, Minnelli spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Gaga and her role in A Star Is Born, confessing that her mother – the legendary Judy Garland – would have ‘laughed then loved’ the film.

She said: ‘She would have laughed. And then she would have gotten into it. I can hear her saying, “OK, let’s go!” Great to the end!’

Gaga and Minnelli didn’t stop there though, with the pair holding hands during the presenting speech, and Gaga introducing her co-presenter as ‘the true showbusiness legend’.

While Minnelli read her lines on the teleprompter, Gaga even stepped in to say ‘I got you’.

We’re so here for this wholesomeness!