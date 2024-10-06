One surprising A-lister almost starred in The White Lotus' first season

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated final instalment of the HBO show set for a 2025 release.

The final season is set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand, seeing a host of new characters descend on the infamous White Lotus hotel, and according to its creator Mike White, S3 is set to be "supersized".

But despite new details dropping each week, from confirmed A-list cast members to credible fan theories, it is still the show's first two seasons that get the world talking, set in Maui, Hawaii and Sicily, Italy, respectively.

It was casting news from the first two seasons that made headlines this week, as news resurfaced that A-list actress Meghann Fahy was almost cast in the HBO show's first season.

Yes, really. The 34-year-old actress was originally considered for the season one role of Rachel Patton, a journalist whose honeymoon with husband Shane Patton goes awry when they are denied the Pineapple Suite.

However, the role ultimately went to actress Alexandra Daddario, with Fahy cast instead as season two's Daphne Sullivan - earning an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal.

"You think she’s just a bimbo trophy wife, but she brought a depth that made it a more interesting dynamic,” The White Lotus creator Mike White explained of Fahy's take on Daphne Sullivan. "She’s just so likeable that you’re like, ‘Yeah, I agree. Why follow the news? Why vote? I’m with her!'"

Fahy is not the only A-lister whose White Lotus casting has made headlines, with actor Evan Peters originally cast in the show's second season.

Yes, really. Peters was originally cast as Ethan Spiller, newly rich computer programmer and husband of Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza).

But according to the HBO show's executive producer David Bernad, the casting fell through due to scheduling conflicts, with the role ultimately played by Will Sharpe.

"That part was the last part we cast in the season," Bernad said of the role in an interview with Deadline. "And originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason - scheduling or timing - it didn't work out."

The White Lotus is available to watch now.