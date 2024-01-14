The White Lotus season three is about to start a major travel trend
The White Lotus is one of the most talked-about shows of the moment, propelling Jennifer Coolidge and its entire cast to super stardom.
The HBO show has been dominating award season, with the second instalment earning 10 nominations at the Emmy Awards alone. And with a third season on its way, so too is the promise of even more accolades.
The White Lotus sees a host of glamorous (and doomed) guests descend on the White Lotus hotel, with the first season set in Maui, Hawaii, and the second in Sicily.
It is the upcoming third season that is getting the world talking the most however, with the highly anticipated instalment set in Thailand - and according to the show's creator Mike White, it is "going to be supersized.”
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, White confirmed that he was "seriously finishing scripts", adding that the third season is "going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier."
“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," he continued. "I’m super excited about the content of the season.”
And it's not just the show that will be supersized this season, but its impact too, with The White Lotus season three already tipped to start a major travel trend.
Unsurprisingly, it's all about location, with travel forecasters predicting that The White Lotus will fuel travel and tourism in Thailand.
According to an annual forecast report from the Expedia Group, the show's first two seasons had a significant impact on tourism in its retrospective locations, driving a 300% increase in travel demand for both Hawaii and Sicily. It would make sense therefore that the HBO show will have the same impact on Thailand.
Only time will tell at this point, but there might still be some time to wait, with The White Lotus season three tipped for release in 2025.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
