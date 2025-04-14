Aimee Lou Wood has called out Saturday Night Live for its “mean” joke about her appearance

The White Lotus season three is officially over, with the highly-anticipated season finale airing last week. But despite this, the HBO show is still more talked-about than ever, with the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, deleted scenes and the details around the A-list cast (from Michelle Monaghan to Sarah Catherine Hook) going viral.

It was Aimee Lou Wood who made headlines this week, with the 31-year-old actress speaking out about a "mean" parody sketch on Saturday Night Live that made fun of her appearance.

Wood's natural teeth have been a major talking point since The White Lotus' release, with fans commending the actress for not "correcting" her overbite - something that Wood has called a "full circle moment".

(Image credit: HBO)

However, this weekend, Wood's teeth were seemingly mocked in a Saturday Night Live sketch, and the actress has spoken out to confirm that she found it "unfunny and mean".

The skit, entitled 'The White Potus', put a political spin on the Mike White show, swapping out main characters Timothy and Victoria Ratliff for Donald and Melania Trump, Piper Ratliff for Ivanka Trump and Rick Hatchett for RFK Jr.

But Wood's character, Chelsea, appeared to be a "dumbed-down" version of herself, with SNL actress Sarah Sherman wearing exaggerated false teeth and speaking about fluoride in a mock Manchester accent.

The White Potus - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Speaking out about the sketch on her Instagram stories, Wood described it as "unfunny and mean", stating: "Yes, take the piss for sure - that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?

"I've had apologies from SNL," she added later in a separate post, stating: "Last thing I'll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.”

She continued: "I don’t mind caricature. I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up, and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down."

We will continue to update this story.