Meghann Fahy's dramatic filming experience on the White Lotus season two finale is going viral

Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated final instalment of the HBO show set for release in 2025.

Yes, a new line-up of rich and dysfunctional guests will soon descend on the infamous White Lotus hotel, with the "supersized" final season set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand.

But despite new details around season three dropping each week - from confirmed A-list cast members to credible fan theories, it is still The White Lotus' second season that gets the world talking the most.

The show's second season was set in Sicily, Italy, and from major award nominations to our first IRL White Lotus couple, it is widely considered to be the most popular season.

This was proven just this week, as Meghann Fahy, who played Daphne Sullivan in the season, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with her words going viral.

Fahy, who earned an Emmy Award nomination for her performance, made particular headlines when recalling her dramatic filming experience for the season two finale.

One of the final scenes sees Daphne (Fahy) swimming into Tanya McQuoid's dead body floating in the sea, before rushing off to get help.

However, the filming reportedly went awry, seeing Fahy accidentally kick Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid) in the face.

"She did a lot of actually floating down in water," Fahy recalled of the dramatic filming experience in the conversation with Fallon. "And when we were shooting it, I did actually kick her in the face at one point. I felt so bad.

"They wanted to get a shot under water of my foot making contact with her body, but I couldn’t see where her body was, so she was just like floating, waiting for my foot to enter her general space," Fahy continued. "And I hit her in the face by accident, and she came up from the water and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ And she was like, 'Hey man, you gotta just go for it. Don’t worry about me.'"

Later Fahy and Fallon went on to compare the scene to her most recent show, The Perfect Couple, where Fahy's character Merritt is found dead in the ocean.

"I do feel like it’s working,” Fahy joked to Jimmy Fallon of the recurring theme in her acting career. "So from here on out, it’s just going to be bodies in the water for me."

Both The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple are available to watch now.