Jason Isaacs has weighed in on the rumoured feud with White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins

The White Lotus season three may have officially ended, with the highly-anticipated season finale airing last month. But despite this, the HBO show is still more talked-about than ever, with the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, deleted scenes and the details around the A-list cast (from Michelle Monaghan to Sarah Catherine Hook) going viral.

It is the behind the scenes cast drama that has made the most headlines recently, with comments by actor Jason Isaacs alluding to an on-set cast rift.

"It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage," Isaacs explained of the filming process in a now viral interview with Vulture. "It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost."

He continued: "All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights. They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama."

Isaacs' comments unsurprisingly went viral, with internet detectives working hard to uncover the fallout in question. And based on a lack of photographs taken together, online sleuths determined that the drama in question was likely between Isaacs and fellow White Lotus star Walton Goggins.

This is something that Isaacs himself opened up about this week, speaking out to shut down the feud rumours with a photograph of the pair reunited.

"Guess who was on my plane?," Isaacs captioned the photograph of the pair. "Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!"

Isaacs has previously been asked to share details on the behind-the-scenes drama, to which he responded: "Absolutely not. I became very close to some people and less close to others, but we still all had that experience together and there’s a certain level of discretion required."

