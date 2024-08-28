The White Lotus stars explain why season three is set to be very different to the previous instalments

The White Lotus season three is officially in production, with the highly-anticipated final instalment of the HBO show set for release in 2025.

Yes, we can expect to see a new line-up of glamorous guests descend on the infamous White Lotus hotel next year. And while the first two seasons were set in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, respectively, season three is set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand.

With a roster of confirmed A-list cast members, credible fan theories and even a teaser trailer, new details are dropping by the day, and unsurprisingly The White Lotus is all anyone can talk about.

HBO and Max 2024-2025 Trailer (HD) The Last of Us, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - YouTube Watch On

However, according to the cast and crew, this season will be different from the previous two, with The White Lotus creator Mike White explaining that the series is set to be “supersized” this season.

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has explained of the final season, adding: "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is something that The White Lotus season three star Michelle Monaghan has also touched upon in a recent interview with Collider, explaining how the final season will be a lot more complex than the previous two.

Describing the upcoming instalment as "a beast of a season", Monaghan explained: "I mean, it is big. We do so much. The scope of season three is bigger than season one and season two - the cast is bigger as a result. It’s really special.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is such a singular, unique experience that I don’t know if I’ll ever have anything like it again in a foreign country," she later explained of the filming experience on The White Lotus season three. "It has been one of the most beautiful bubbles I’ve ever been able to be a part of, and I’m so grateful for the experience.”

We officially cannot wait for this.