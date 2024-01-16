Here's who won big at last night's Emmy awards

The White Lotus season 3
Jenny Proudfoot
By Jenny Proudfoot
Awards season is officially upon us, and with the 2024 Golden Globes taking place last week, and the Critics' Choice Awards this weekend, proceedings are officially under way. 

It is last night's Emmy Awards that are making the most headlines, with the ceremony celebrating the past year in television, honouring a lucky few for their outstanding achievement. But from Succession and The White Lotus to The Crown and The Bear, who won big at last night's Emmy awards?

Here's a rundown of the night's big winners...

Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
WINNER - Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER - Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER - Sarah Snook, Succession

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
WINNER - Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER - The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER - Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
WINNER - Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Limited Series

WINNER - Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER - Steven Yeun, Beef

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
WINNER - Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER - Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
WINNER - Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Talk Series

WINNER - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

We will continue to update this story.

