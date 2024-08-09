The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated instalment of the HBO show set for release in 2025.

The upcoming season will be the final instalment of the Mike White show, seeing a new roster of glamorous guests descend on the infamous White Lotus hotel. And while the first two series were set in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, respectively, season three is set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand.

With new details dropping by the day, the upcoming third season is making non-stop headlines. And from confirmed cast members and filming locations to potential storylines, The White Lotus is all anyone can talk about.

This is particularly true since the release of an HBO trailer this week, airing a montage of its upcoming TV releases, and among them was a glimpse of The White Lotus season three.

HBO and Max 2024-2025 Trailer (HD) The Last of Us, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - YouTube Watch On

One clip featured in the HBO montage went particularly viral, appearing to confirm a major fan theory about the series ahead.

The theory in question involves returning character Belinda, the manager of the resort spa in Maui from season one, played by Natasha Rothwell.

Belinda’s season one storyline saw her almost go into business with Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), who offered to help her open a spa of her own. However, at the end of the show's first season, McQuoid changes her mind and leaves Belinda behind.

And while Rothwell's character was absent from the show's second season, she was referenced by McQuoid, who at one point recalled to her assistant Portia that she sometimes wished the two women had gone into business.

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

Following Tanya McQuoid's death at the end of season two, planned by her husband Greg, fan theories have speculated that Belinda might in fact have inherited McQuoid's fortune in a surprise plot twist.

This was seemingly alluded to in the new teaser trailer, with Belinda’s character seen being driven by golf buggy to the Koh Samui resort, looking very much like a guest rather than an employee.

Only time will tell whether Belinda inherited McQuoid's fortune, and whether she’s at The White Lotus hotel for work or play, but either way the series is set to be “supersized” this season.

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," creator Mike White has explained of this season, adding that it’s “going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier."

He continued: “I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

We officially cannot wait for this.