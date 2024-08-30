Aubrey Plaza still hasn’t watched The White Lotus for a hilarious reason

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated final instalment of the HBO show set for release in 2025.

Yes, a new roster of glamorous guests will soon descend on the infamous White Lotus hotel, with the "supersized" season set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand.

But despite new details around season three dropping each week - from confirmed A-list cast members to credible fan theories, it is still The White Lotus' second season that gets the world talking the most.

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc.)

The second instalment of the acclaimed show was set in Sicily, Italy, and from major award nominations to our first IRL White Lotus couple - Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, it is widely considered to be the most popular.

However, despite the buzz around it, The White Lotus S2 actress Aubrey Plaza has revealed that she still hasn't got around to seeing the show.

Plaza starred in the show's second season as Harper Spiller, who with newly rich husband Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), was holidaying with dysfunctional new couple friends Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

All four of the actors were nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for their roles, with Plaza's portrayal critically acclaimed. But despite this, the actress has still not seen herself onscreen.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Plaza, this is not intentional, revealing recently that it's actually all down to her not knowing her HBO Max password.

“To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally,” the 40-year-old actress explained in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I couldn't figure out the password, and I usually just give up when I can't figure out the passwords. I just can't handle things like that.

"I’d love a DVD,” she joked. "But they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Well, this is hilarious.