Here's a rundown of The White Lotus cast members who have dated in real life

The White Lotus season three has officially ended, with the highly-anticipated season finale airing last week. But despite this, the HBO show is still more talked-about than ever, with the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, deleted scenes and the details around the A-list cast (from Michelle Monaghan to Sarah Catherine Hook) going viral.

It is the love lives of the season three cast that has made the most headlines, from Patrick Schwarzenegger's A-list ex to Sam Nivola's Hollywood girlfriend.

And with S3 actor Jason Isaacs appearing to confirm that there were "cast romances" behind the scenes on the 7 month shoot, the internet is eager to know the White Lotus cast members who have dated in real life.

Here's a rundown of the known White Lotus cast romances from seasons 1-3

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall - season two

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are one of the most talked-about couples of 2025, with Fahy starring in new thriller, Drop, and Woodall in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

However, the couple met in Sicily while filming the second season of The White Lotus, where Fahy starred as Daphne Sullivan, and Woodall as Jack, in the final four episodes. And while the characters' storylines didn't technically overlap, the actors' did, with the pair filming together for three months on location.

Fahy and Woodall are notoriously private about their relationship, only making their red carpet couple debut this year, with Woodall opening up about the difficulties of dating in the public eye.

"I've become very aware nowadays of how a person can feel overexposed in your private life. And it's not that fun," he explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Fahy has also opened up about their courtship, explaining that she feels "deeply" understood by having a partner who works in the same industry.

"It’s just really great to be deeply understood," Fahy recalled on CBS Mornings. "There’s so many weird things about this industry and what we do. I think there’s just something really lovely about being with somebody who really gets that."

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell - season three

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell are season three's IRL White Lotus couple, with the pair actually dating for the last 18 years.

Bibb stars in the HBO show's third instalment as Kate Bohr, and Rockwell joined The White Lotus cast from episode five, portraying Rick's colleague Frank for the final three episodes.

"He was a last minute," Bibb has recalled to CNN about her partner's cameo, explaining that he was shooting a movie in South Africa at the time. "That came in last minute, like maybe two weeks before they were going to film it."

The A-list couple is not married and do not have children, with Rockwell telling The Standard in 2022: "Leslie and I are very happy. [We're] basically married. She’s in my will. I feel like we are married. We live like a married couple."

It is not yet known who Jason Isaacs was referring to with regards to season three's cast romances, but we will continue to update this story.