The Perfect Couple is the most talked-about show of the moment, landing on Netflix this week and raking in rave reviews.

The limited drama series is an elevated whodunit - a murder mystery during a high profile wedding weekend, on the estate of one of Nantucket's wealthiest families.

And with an A-list cast, from Nicole Kidman and Meghann Fahy, to Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning, it does not disappoint.

It is the show's opening credits that have been most talked-about, with director Susanne Bier opting for a surprise dance party sequence.

Yes, the credits show the entire cast disco dancing on the beach in a choreographed sequence to 2024 dance track 'Criminals' by Meghan Trainor.

The credits have been hailed as iconic, but according to the creators, it was a hard task, with the cast reportedly so set against it that they formed a protest WhatsApp group.

“I think I felt that I want to do something where we are telling the audience ‘This is going to be fun,’” Bier explained to Variety. “I feel this time is a little bit gloomy and I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun.”

However, the cast was reportedly not so keen, with everyone but Liev Schrieber (Tag Winbury) reluctant to dance. In fact, according to the cast, they even teamed up to try to get the dance sequence shut down.

“Everyone was on that group saying they didn’t want to do this because we just didn’t understand," Meghann Fahy explained of the WhatsApp chain. “I actually have a really, really huge issue with learning choreography so I was very nervous about it."

Luckily, they were talked around and ended up filming the segment in two and a half hours, with the dance sequence now the most talked-about moment of the series.

“The God’s honest truth is that at the end of the day we were very, very joyful about it," Fahy explained. "We all sort of ended up giving in to it. It was so fun and I actually weirdly think it’s amazing.”

The Perfect Couple is available to watch on Netflix now.