Two White Lotus stars are dating IRL and the internet is here for it

The White Lotus has been a cult-classic since it first burst onto our screens in 2021, dominating award season and propelling Jennifer Coolidge (and the whole ensemble) to super stardom.

Season two of the acclaimed show dropped this year, seeing a host of glamorous (and doomed) guests descend on the White Lotus hotel, in Sicily. And despite the anticipation around a third instalment, it is still season two that is getting the world talking the most, from award predictions to an IRL romance.

Yes, this is not a drill. Two stars from The White Lotus season two are confirmed to be dating, and the internet is here for it.

The White Lotus couple? Actors Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, who confirmed the news with a public display of affection in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy, 33, was one of the stars of The White Lotus season two, playing Daphne Sullivan, who was visiting the White Lotus hotel with her husband Cameron, and 'friends' Ethan and Harper Spiller. And Leo Woodall, 27, appears halfway through season two as Jack, a sinister Essex-born character posing as the nephew of Quentin (Tom Hollander).

While the couple's storylines didn't technically overlap, the actors' did, with the whole cast filming together in Taormina for three months.

A post shared by Meghann Fahy (@meghannfahy) A photo posted by on

There were rumours of a White Lotus romance, with Meghann Fahy previously asked by Entertainment Tonight if she knew anything about it, to which she replied: “I don’t know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?”

Fahy has also opened up to Cosmopolitan in the past about her approach to romance, saying that "love is always worth it, no matter what the risk".

“My experience in the world is that you never really know who you’re gonna meet, when you’re gonna meet them, and how they’re gonna make you feel,” Fahy explained to Cosmopolitan in the 2017 interview. "So personally, to put a limit on oneself in that way isn’t something that would work for me. It’s complicated and tricky and in some circumstances can be really risky, but if you find somebody that you think is really special and worth exploring, love is always worth it, no matter what the risk.”

Well this is lovely - and perhaps a potential sub plot for season three, with rumours that some former White Lotus characters might be making a return.

(Image credit: © 2021 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

The highly-anticipated third season, which has faced major delays due to the ongoing strike action, is reported to be set in Thailand. And according to The White Lotus creator Mike White, it is "going to be supersized.”

We will continue to update this story.