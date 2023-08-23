The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is on the horizon - here's everything we know

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been all that many bookworms and TV fanatics can talk about for years - and with good reason.

The Amazon Prime show first hit the small screen in 2022 after being adapted from Jenny Han's trilogy of the same name.

Han first published the book in 2009 - so the on-screen adaptation had been a long time coming.

Speaking previously about the TV adaptation, the author told Deadline: "The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story.

"For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart."

Fans of the book and series will not have to wait too long for the third series to drop. Here's everything we know so far...

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season three air?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two hit the small screen on July 14th and wrapped on August 18, but, during this time, Prime Video announced a third instalment will be on the cards.

Sharing the news on Instagram earlier this month, they confirmed that season three was in the works. Hurrah.

A clip of the show was released with the final snippet reading "We will always have summer" which is a nod to the final book.

Just to hone the point further, the small video segment added: "See you in Cousins Beach for season 3..." before cutting out.

The post was captioned: "For everyone living for the hope of a season three.

"Season 3 was greenlit ahead of the strikes and production will not begin until after negotiations are resolved."

With strike action currently ongoing it is unknown when TSITP will start filming but for now what we do know is that it will resume after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have been resolved.

But, considering the first and second seasons dropped in the summer of 2022 and 2023, there is hope that we could see the final release in the summer of 2024.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?

(Image credit: Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to watch on Amazon Prime's Prime Video.

The first and second series aired on Prime Video, and it is expected the third season will also launch on the site, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season one and two?

If you missed the first and second series of The Summer I Turned Pretty - or maybe you simply need a recap of the first two seasons - you can find them on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast

The Summer I Turned Pretty has seen new faces emerge on our TV screens, and it's refreshing to say the least.

In the first instalment, Lola Tung took on the leading role as Belly Conklin, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno portray the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Sean Kaufman takes on the role as Belly's older brother Steven, while Jackie Chung portrays Belly's mum Laurel.

Rachel Blanchard starred as the Fisher matriarch, Susannah. Though her character passed away, it is expected she could make a return in the form of flashbacks in the third season.

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher were new to the series and only made an appearance in season two, though there is speculation they could return for the third season.

Other cast members tipped to return for the third series could include Alfredo Narciso, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott and David Iacono.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty storyline?

(Image credit: Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video)

Jenny Han's coming-of-age trilogy follows the love triangle between a girl and her male best friends, who just so happen to be brothers - that's the short of it.

Want the long version?

Isabel Conklin - also known as Belly - reunites with family friend Susannah Fisher and her two sons Jeremiah and Conrad. That summer, she stays at their Cousins Beach Home along with her mum, Laurel.

The families have known one another for years, but the dynamics slowly change as Belly is about to turn sixteen and people notice.

Belly has long had a crush on Conrad, but one night she sneaks along to a bonfire gathering and kisses Cam.

The brothers, mainly led by Conrad, crash Belly and Cam's date, and this is where the plot starts to thicken.

Over the course of the series Conrad tries to hide his feelings for Belly, and vice versa, but this only complicates matters as eventually Conrad's brother Jeremiah confesses his feelings for Belly and they kiss.

Along the way there are numerous teenage pranks, rifts, as well as relationship and friendship make-ups and break-ups.

But by the end of the first series the love triangle between Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah is even stronger - though things take a turn when Jeremiah finds out his mum has cancer.

With Susannah seriously ill, there's the threat of their beloved beach house being put up for sale and the love triangle still yet to be resolved making season two a series that pulls on the heart strings.

Despite conflict between the brothers, Jeremiah urges Conrad to confess his feelings to Belly, and for her to, essentially, pick a brother. He does, but then backtracks and claimed he didn't mean what he said, which leaves Belly pursuing Jeremiah.

Will the third season see their relationships ruptured again?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three - what to expect

From the first and second series we know the love triangle between Jeremiah, Conrad and Belly is at the centre of the story, while we also watch Steven and Taylor's romance.

It is unknown if season three series will follow the exact storyline of the novel, which was released in 2011, with Han telling Variety: "My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same.

"I think those are sort of the two things that are always in my head… I don’t want to spoil too much but the books have been out for a while. You never know what could happen with the show. I was open minded going into it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities."

However, if the series is as close to the novel as the previous seasons, we could expect more heartbreak, love triangles, and confessions.

The synopsis of the text reads: "Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher. And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she’s almost positive he is her soul mate. Almost.

"While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him.

"So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realises that it’s now or never—tell Belly he loves her, or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: She will have to break one of their hearts."

Bring on season 3!