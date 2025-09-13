The Sweet Reason Why Taylor Swift Let The Summer I Turned Pretty Use Her Music

The Summer I Turned Pretty is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the season, with the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series breaking viewership records.

The show’s third season returns to Cousins Beach, following Isabella 'Belly' Conklin as well as brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. And featuring love triangles, cheating story arcs and a cancelled wedding, the most recent instalment has been all anyone can talk about.

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A photo posted by on

However, it is The Summer I Turned Pretty’s soundtrack that has made the most headlines, with Taylor Swift’s music featuring heavily.

Season three alone has already included ‘loml’, ‘You're Losing Me’, ‘False God', ‘Cardigan’, ‘Us’, ‘Robin’, ‘August’, 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ and ‘How Did It End’. And the previous two seasons have featured dozens more Taylor Swift songs on its soundtrack.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, according to TSITP creator Jenny Han is no coincidence, with the 45-year-old listening to Swift’s ‘Fearless’ album on repeat while writing the original book series. So much so in fact, that she reportedly considered dedicating one of the books to the singer.

And in order to accomplish the full circle moment, Han reportedly reached out to Swift with a handwritten letter, asking for permission to use her music in the TV adaptation.

(Image credit: Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video)

"I don't think anyone thought we were gonna get it, honestly," Han recalled of securing Swift’s music.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“[I explained] how much it would mean — not just to me, but I thought to the fans. That was the gift I really wanted to give, because I'm like, they're gonna go crazy for this,” Han continued.

“I felt like she is someone who bets on women,” she added of Swift. “And I felt like she bet on me. And I can't say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show."

Well, this is lovely.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three is available to watch on Amazon Prime.