Emily In Paris creators have opened up about the show's major change going forwards
Spoilers ahead
Emily in Paris is officially back on our screens, and with season four featuring brand new characters and EIP love triangles aplenty, the Netflix show is all anyone can talk about.
Don't dust off your berets just yet though, because in a surprise twist, Emily in Paris has relocated to Rome.
Yes, season four's final episode sees Agence Grateau expand their business to Italy, opening an office in Rome, with Emily selected by boss Sylvie to run the new Italian headquarters in a major series shake up.
The season finale see Emily moving into her new Italian apartment, trading in macarons and berets for cannolis and mopeds - not to mention swapping out French chef boyfriend Gabriel for Italian fashion beau, Marcello. And with season four concluding at the start of her Italian adventure, the show's fifth instalment is expected to open in Italy, rather than France.
The show's creators opened up about the relocation this month, explaining that it felt like a natural progression.
"We knew that there were places where we wanted to go in France," explained EIP director Andrew Fleming in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted to go to the Alps, we wanted to go to the Côte d'Azur and Provence and Champagne, where Camille's family is. But Darren and I have been talking about this since the beginning, that Rome would be the next logical place."
He continued: "It's sort of the yin to Paris' yang, it's the romantic city in Europe that isn't Paris. I mean, there are a lot of romantic cities in Europe, but it's the other big thing."
However, while the relocation has proven popular, it doesn't appear to be permanent, with show creator Darren Star explaining to Deadline that Emily in Paris will never permanently leave Paris.
"She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome," Star explained. "She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet."
He continued: "I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent - in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent - move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris."
Season five can't come soon enough!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
