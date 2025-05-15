Bridgerton fans, rejoice! Not only do we have information on the release of season 4, but we now know that we're being blessed with two additional seasons of the show. In social media posts shared on Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton would return to our screens once again in 2026 (hurrah!), while adding that fans will also be looking forward to a season 5 and a season 6, too.

The official confirmation came from Lady Whistledown herself, as her letter reads: "Dearest Gentle Reader, rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great please I can announce Bridgerton shall return for seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton season 4 shall debut in 2026. It would seem this author is going to be quite busy. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix) A photo posted by on

Back in January, fans were given a sneak peak of Bridgerton season 4 by means of a teaser clip and table read photos starring Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. The storyline will focus on the love life of Benedict Bridgerton this time around, and will be based on the third novel from Julia Quinn's collection. And although we will have to wait until next year to see what unfolds, the news of an additional two seasons has thrilled viewers.

On the Instagram post, one person wrote: "AMAZING NEWS!!!!!!!! Now who is Season 5 and who is S6???"

Another added: "I’m gonna be 40 when this show ends... I’m 29."

But what can we expect from Bridgerton seasons 5 and 6? Well, if the show follows the same order as Quinn's books it would be assumed that Bridgerton season 5 would focus on Eloise. In To Sir Phillip, with Love, she begins writing letters to Sir Phillip Crane following the death of his wife, Marina.

It also means that if Bridgerton season 6 follows suit, we'll see Francesca's story play out on screen. In Quinn's book, When He Was Wicked, Francesca's husband John Stirling dies and his cousin Michael (a role which was gender-swapped to Michaela for the TV adaptation) takes on his title, Earl of Kilmartin. Will season 6 focus on the love story between Francesca and Michaela?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Creators have previously discussed the inclusion of queer love stories in Bridgerton, with show runner Jess Brownell telling TVLine last year that the series' writers 'talk about [Benedict Bridgerton] as being pansexual... the idea that for him, gender is not that important when he is finding attraction." She said: "While his throuple chapter with Tilley and Paul seems to have come to a close... we’re certainly not done exploring that part of his personality. As all queer people know, your queerness is always a part of you, no matter who you end up with."

Brownell also touched on Francesca's sexuality in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining: "The first time I read When He Was Wicked, which is Francesca’s book, I really related to it as a queer woman. Her story is in some ways about feeling different. In Julia Quinn’s book, it really has more to do with her being introverted. But for many of us in the queer community, that sense of feeling different from a young age is part of our stories."

Brownell added: "I felt like there was already thematic richness in her book to mine for her story. In telling a queer Bridgerton story, I didn’t want to just drop a queer character in to check a box. I want to tell a story about the queer experience and let there be a richness to her story. And it feels like we’re able to do that with Francesca.”

Well, dear readers, while we eagerly await plot details it looks like the countdown to Bridgerton season 4 is officially on.