The Emily in Paris cast has spoken out as one of its stars officially quits the show

Emily in Paris is on its way back, with a fifth instalment officially green-lit, and predicted to air later this year.

And with season four bringing brand new characters, EIP love triangles and even a shock relocation to Rome, fans are already starting to speculate about what S5 will bring.

It was the casting that made headlines this week, as one of the Netflix show's stars confirmed that she had decided to leave the show, and would not be returning for season five.

Yes, French actress Camille Razat, who plays fan favourite character Camille deLalisse, will be stepping away from Emily in Paris, explaining in a moving social media statement that "it felt like the right moment to explore new horizons".

"After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," Razat posted to Instagram, captioning a series of behind the scenes shots from the first four seasons.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world."

Her statement continued: "This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.

"I’ve recently wrapped two series: Nero for Netflix and The Lost Station Girls for Disney+. I’m also excited to share that I’ve launched my own production company, @tazar_production. We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow.

"I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride 💕."

The news of Razat's departure was met by sadness from EIP fans, who took to the comment section en masse to express their love for the character, and the actress behind her.

So too did the Emily In Paris cast, who came out in force with tributes and well wishes of their own.

"Love you sister. It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you," posted Lily Collins, while Lucas Bravo commented, "Ma soeur", with a white heart.

"From day one you’ve been my rider on this show," wrote Lucien Laviscount. "Your passion for story telling, your dark sense of humour, your unwavering ability to stay true to yourself, when everything’s pushing you in a different direction. You’re special Camille and I feel absolutely honoured to of been able to dance with you these past seasons. Keep on shining. I’m going to miss laughing with you. I’m cheering you on in everything you do 🥂."

"Love you so much, always proud of you," added Ashley Park, and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu commented: "You’ll be so missed ma chérie Frenchie!!! ❤️".

There is not currently a release date for Emily In Paris season five, but we will continue to update this story.