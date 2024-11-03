Wait, could an 'Emily in London' spin-off actually be happening?

Emily in Paris returned to our screens this summer, with season four bringing brand new characters, EIP love triangles and even a surprise relocation to Rome.

And with a fifth instalment officially green-lit, the world is gearing up for the next season - predicted to air in 2025.

Little is known about the show's fifth season as of yet, with one of its stars, Lucas Bravo, even reported to be rethinking his return as French chef Gabriel.

However, it was a potential sixth season that made headlines this week, as Lily Collins teased a potential 'Emily in London' spin-off.

The 35-year-old actress is temporarily living in London ahead of her West End stage debut in romantic thriller, 'Barcelona', set to run at the Duke of York's theatre until 11 January.

And in a recent interview with the BBC, Collins opened up about her love of the city, adding that an 'Emily in London' spin-off would be "so fun".

"She would definitely go to Portobello Road and buy some antiques, obviously visit Big Ben and toy shop Hamleys," Collins explained of the potential series in the interview.

"She would also definitely try and get into Buckingham Palace," she added, explaining that Emily would "try and get the guards to smile but I'm not sure she'd be able to do that".

Collins' words have unsurprisingly gone viral, with online fans calling for an 'Emily in London'. Among them was Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who took to Instagram to post, "S6… Emily in London. @Netflix, let's make it happen."

Collins went on in the interview to talk about her own favourite things to do in the capital, recalling that she spends a lot of her time on Hampstead Heath with her husband and their dogs, when she's not people watching.

"I love the Tube but most of all I love sitting on the front of a double-decker bus and looking out of the window," she explained. "I don't even have a plan on where I want to go, I just sit there and see all the sights and people."

'Barcelona' is playing at the Duke of York's Theatre until 11 January 2025.