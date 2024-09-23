Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo has given a blunt update on Gabriel in season five

Spoilers ahead

Emily in Paris is officially back on our screens, with season four landing on Netflix this month - complete with brand new characters, a shock relocation to Rome and EIP love triangles aplenty.

Yes, season four has been all anyone can talk about, with its major plot shake up seeing Emily Cooper break up with French chef boyfriend Gabriel, and relocate to Rome to open Agence Grateau's new Italian office.

And now with a fifth instalment officially green-lit, it is expected that Emily in Paris season five will continue its Italian run, filming between Rome and Paris.

This has naturally opened up conversations about Emily Cooper's love life, with the marketing executive in a major love triangle with longstanding on-off French boyfriend Gabriel, in Paris, and new Italian fashion beau, Marcello, in Rome.

Lucas Bravo, the actor behind the character of the French chef, opened up about his thoughts on the role this season, and he had some very honest opinions.

"I don't really read what's online, but reading the script this last season, it was like, 'I don't really like what it's becoming and where this storyline is going,'” Bravo explained to SheKnows. “You know, at the end of the day, I'm just an actor, and I'm here to say my lines, but, yeah, it's kind of weird.”

"I don't understand him anymore,” Bravo continued of Gabriel's season four storyline, seeing the French chef neglect Emily for his pregnant ex girlfriend Camille, and follow what fans are calling his "villain era". "But we'll see…Darren has plans. I'm just following it.”

"All I can tell you is that when I'm in Gabriel's skin, I'm deeply, deeply in love with Emily," Bravo previously explained in an interview with Vogue. "She's the one - she's my soulmate. So from Gabriel's perspective, I think they're meant to be together and I hope they will be."

He continued: "But from an outsider's perspective, I think they need to communicate and be independent, and their relationship should be a bonus to them being separate individuals."

"This season is all about maturity," he continued of season four, later adding that he's "never been so close to Lily [Collins] before in terms of what [they] brought to Gabriel and Emily.

"We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion but in terms of maturity and the connection between them," he continued. "There's a lot of problems that weren't addressed for three seasons which we're confronting now."

We will continue to update this story.