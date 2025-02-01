Renée Zellweger and Leo Woodall have spoken out about the Bridget Jones 4 age gap conversation

Spoiler alert: Bridget Jones 4 plot details ahead...

Bridget Jones 4 is officially in sight, with the fourth and final instalment, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, set for release later this month. And from the star-studded viral trailer to the resurfaced original casting details, it’s all anyone can talk about.

The fourth film in the series will revisit Bridget Jones, now in her 50s, after the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), navigating motherhood after loss.

And while Colin Firth sadly won’t be returning to the franchise as a result, Renée Zellweger will be joined by original cast members Hugh Grant, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, Gemma Jones and Celia Imrie, among others. Not to mention, new A-list cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher and Leila Farzad.

It is Leo Woodall’s role that has made the most headlines, with the British actor coming onboard as Bridget Jones’ new love interest. And with Bridget Jones aged 51 in the fourth instalment, and Woodall’s character Roxster aged 29, the age gap between them has got the world talking.

This is something that both Zellweger and Woodall have spoken out about, explaining how age gaps in relationship are "nothing new".

"I mean, I think it’s nothing new," Zellweger explained in a recent interview with Variety. "But maybe the social taboos are melting away… it’s never a bad thing. There’s certain things that we probably don’t need to have opinions about, and where people find love… why would that ever be a problem?"

Woodall also weighed in on the conversation, explaining that it was necessary to "get people used to it".

"It’s a real relationship that happens a lot," Woodall explained. "And you know, we’re just not used to seeing it on screen."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set for release on 14 February.