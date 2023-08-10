There has been an update on the Barbie sequel - so brace yourself

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Barbie movie fever is showing no signs of slowing down.

Greta Gerwig's film has not only surpassed the $1 billion in global ticket sales mark - making it the highest grossing movie from a female director ever - but it has also had an unexpected impact on everything from fashion (like causing a huge spike in searches for Birkenstocks) to baby names inspired by the plastic fantastic characters.

So to say that Barbie is having a moment is probably a bit of an understatement.

With fans of the film giving it an impressive audience rating, it's hardly surprising that many cinema goers have been holding onto hope of a sequel. And given it's incredible success over the last few weeks, it would seem like a no-brainer for Hollywood bosses.

Right?

However, there appears to be a Barbie movie sequel update that might leave you feeling a little deflated.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie - who starred in the film as the titular character, and also acted as producer - did not agree to return to the role for a sequel, meaning that she is under no obligation to play the doll in a second film.

Ryan Gosling, whose portrayal of Ken can only be described as sublime, is also not contracted to comeback as the beach-loving Cali boy.

And in a further blow, director Greta Gerwig has no plans to get on board for a sequel, either. According to the publication, Warner Bros initially wanted to secure her for another film but her agents declined to agree to anything until the movie was released. And given that the Hollywood strikes could last until early next year, there will be no movement on any decisions.

When she was asked about the potential for a part two, Gerwig told the New York Times: "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero."

Will we still be crossing our fingers just in case?

Absolutely.