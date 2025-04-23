You season 5 is so close. All 10 episodes of the thriller's new season will be available to stream on Netflix starting Thursday 24th April, and it's the last time we'll see Joe Goldberg. But while we still have something to anticipate, let's take a look at all the amazing cast members you can expect in this season — both the returners and the new additions.

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Obviously, there's no You without the murderous Joe Goldberg (who so far has killed a whopping 18 people — gasp). No surprises here, Penn Badgley is returning for the fifth and final season. He recently admitted that he's 'really glad it’s ending.' But don't take up arms just yet — you can read more about his reasoning here.

Charlotte Ritchie (Kate Lockwood)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brit comedy queen Charlotte Ritchie has turned dark in You since season 4, when her character — high-powered CEO Kate Lockwood — got into a relationship with Joe.

Frankie DeMaio (Henry Goldberg)

A post shared by YOU (@younetflix) A photo posted by on

In season 3, Frankie DeMaio played Joe and his first wife, Love Quinn's, son Henry Goldberg. And guess what? The little boy is back for season 5!

Griffin Matthews (Teddy)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Griffin Matthews — known for roles in Your Place or Mine and Dear White People — is joining as Kate's half-brother, Teddy.

Anna Camp (Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs AND Maddie Lockwood)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anna Camp — whom you definitely recognise from the Pitch Perfect movie series — plays twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, both of whom are foils to Kate within the Lockwood Corporation.

Michael Dempsey (Buffalo Bob Cain)

Buffalo Bob Cain is someone who Kate turns to, and will support her with ongoing business troubles.

Madeline Brewer (Bronte)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Madeline Brewer makes her debut as "manic pixie dream girl" Bronte in season 5, in Penn's words. She has previously appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror and Orange Is the New Black.

Tom Francis (Clayton)

A post shared by T O M F R A N C I S (@realtomfrancis) A photo posted by on

Tom Francis plays Clayton, Bronte's ex, in season 5. Tom rose to fame as Joe Gillis in the West End and Broadway productions of Sunset Boulevard.

Michelle Hurd (Dr. Val)

A post shared by Michelle Hurd (@realmichellehurd) A photo posted by on

Michelle Hurd — whom you may know from Anyone But You or Blindspot — plays Dr. Val, the resident child psychologist at Henry's fancy private school in New York.

Natasha Behnam (Dominique)

A post shared by Natasha Behnam (@natashabehnam) A photo posted by on

Natasha Behnam, of The Girls on the Bus fame, plays new character Dominique in season 5.

b (Phoenix)

Actor b plays Phoenix in the new season. They have also appeared in the likes of WeCrashed and The Terror.

Nava Mau (Detective Marquez)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nava Mau was a total breakout star in Netflix' Baby Reindeer — and You feels like a natural progression for her. In season 5, she plays law enforcement officer Detective Marquez. That spells trouble for Joe!

Heidi Gardner (Kim Kramer)

A post shared by @heidilgardner A photo posted by on

Heidi Gardner is best known for her recurring role on Saturday Night Live, but has also appeared in the likes of Hustle and Girls5Eva. In You season 5, she portrays influential journalist — presented in inverted commas — Kim Kramer.

You season 5 is set to air on Netflix on Thursday 24th April 2025.