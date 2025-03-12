Blake Lively addresses the fan reaction to her latest film with Anna Kendrick

She's thrilled

Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Blake Lively hasn't been having the easiest time lately, as she's embroiled in legal drama with her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

But that's not stopping the actress from promoting her work. More specifically, Blake is super excited to be part of the upcoming film Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 flick A Simple Favor — which also stars Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding.

Last week, the Gossip Girl star attended the film's premiere at SXSW (South by Southwest) in Austin, Texas, and by the sounds of it, it all went supremely well.

Blake turned up looking as stunning as ever in a funky, strapless Renee Masoomian latex dress, with a plunging neckline, full skirt, and contrast waist. She accessorised with jewellery from Hollywood favourite Lorraine Schwartz plus earrings from Maria Tash and shoes by Christian Louboutin.

"Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert," Blake gushed in the caption of a recap Instagram post.

"Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin. And yes. It’s latex"

"Another Simple Favor" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Janney, who is also in the film, commented: "I’m so sad I couldn’t be there with you guys!!"

Blake has limited the comments on her post, which makes sense as she has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate lately.

Her legal battle with Justin over what transpired on the set of It Ends With Us has been bitter, and costly, so far, and it's showing no signs of ebbing.

As for Another Simple Favor, it is a comedy/thriller, which the Guardian has called a "supremely silly sequel," but not in a bad way? Probably best to watch it on Prime Video in May so you can see for yourself. Just to be sure!

Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On
