Two Hollywood actresses were offered the role of Carrie Bradshaw before Sarah Jessica Parker
And Just Like That's third instalment is officially on its way, with the first look trailer for season three released this week.
The Sex and the City spin-off sees the return of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).
And if the new video teaser is anything to go by, the trio will be joined by a host of A-list faces for S3. We’re talking SATC’s John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) and And Just Like That fan favourites Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Karen Pittman (Dr Nya Wallace) and Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), to name a few.
It was the original Sex And The City casting that made headlines this week, as news resurfaced that Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t the first choice to play Carrie Bradshaw.
In fact, two well-known actresses were reportedly offered the role in the iconic 1998 sitcom before SJP.
The actresses in question? Mädchen Amick and Dana Delany.
Riverdale star Mädchen Amick was reportedly first offered the role by Darren Star, as a spinoff for Carrie Fairchild, the beloved character she played in Central Park West. However, Amick reportedly turned down the role to prioritise her family.
And following Amick declining the role, the part of Bradshaw was next offered to Desperate Housewives star, Dana Delany.
Delany however had recently filmed Live Nude Girls and Exit to Eden, and reportedly felt that she shouldn’t take on another project that was about sex.
The role of Bradshaw next came down to Sarah Jessica Parker and Lisa Edelstein, with SJP ultimately bagging the part.
Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken previously about And Just Like That’s third season, telling the audience at the Red Sea Film Festival: “It feels really big, really robust and exciting.”
“There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home,” she continued. “There is growth with new faces. Carrie has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men.”
And Just Like That season three is set for release on Thursday 29 May.
