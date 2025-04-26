The cast for the Legally Blonde prequel TV show has officially been released

A Legally Blonde TV show is officially on its way, with Elle, the prequel TV series set for release later this year. And with Reese Witherspoon, our original Elle Woods, at the helm as executive producer, the upcoming project has been dominating the headlines.

"Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl," Reese Witherspoon posted last year, when teasing the upcoming project. "And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo... I’M SO EXCITED!"

"I saw that Wednesday Addams show, I loved it, I watched every single episode," Witherspoon recalled of her inspiration on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, ‘We should do Elle Woods in high school!’ Because I wanted to see who she was before college, before law school, and I started having all these ideas."

It was the casting for Elle that made headlines this week, with a series of names confirmed to be a part of the upcoming series.

We’re talking June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle’s parents, Eva and Wyatt, Amy Pietz as Donna, the school secretary, and a host of new faces in series regular roles. Gabrielle Policano (Liz), Jacob Moskovitz (Miles), Zac Looker (Dustin), Jessica Belkin (Madison), Chandler Kinney (Kimberly) and Logan Shroyer (Josh), to name a few.

Not to mention, the lead herself, with Witherspoon announcing Lexi Minetree as the Elle Woods 2.0 earlier this year.

"Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!," Witherspoon captioned an emotional video of her breaking the news to Minetree. "After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree."

"Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to @reesewitherspoon for handing me down Elle Woods," Minetree wrote in a sweet tribute following her casting. "I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands. P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that:)."

"LEXI ! You are so talented !," Witherspoon commented on her social media post. "I am so excited to share this role of a lifetime with YOU."

Elle will be coming to Amazon Prime Video later this year.

We will continue to update this story.