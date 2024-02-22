Greta Gerwig shares how she really feels about Oscars 'snubs' for Barbie
"I wanted it for Margot."
In just a few short weeks, the biggest names in Hollywood will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2024 nominations list includes some familiar films and faces, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon sweeping up at the Golden Globes and the Baftas, while Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone have already pocketed some big wins.
However, the nominations list wasn't without controversy this year. Many noted that Barbie - Greta Gerwig's record-breaking movie of last summer - was notably absent from the Best Director and Best Actress in a Leading Role categories. While Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and the movie has been nominated for Best Picture, fans felt let down that Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive individual nods. Following the nominations announcement, Ryan even released a statement noting that he was disappointed his colleagues weren't personally recognised, and Margot later responded to the backlash.
During an interview with Deadline, she said: "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed. Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."
And it seems that Greta shares a similar sentiment. Although she was thrilled with the nominations Barbie did receive, she admits she 'wanted it for Margot'. In an interview with Time magazine, Greta said: "A friend's mum said to me, 'I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.' I said, 'But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.' She was like, 'Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, 'I know!'
"Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together."
The Oscars 2024 will take place on 10th March at 11pm GMT.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
