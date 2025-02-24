Fans are convinced that a White Lotus season two character is about to return to the series

The White Lotus season three is officially here, with the highly-anticipated third season kicking off in Koh Samui, Thailand. And from the Instagrammable filming locations to the A-list cast (Aimee Lou Wood and Natasha Rothwell to name a few) the third instalment has been making non-stop headlines.

It was fan theories around the “supersized” new season that got the world talking this week, with the internet predicting upcoming plot lines. And one in particular involving Carrie Coon's character Laurie actually makes a lot of sense.

Laurie is one of the main characters in the show's third season, holidaying at the infamous White Lotus hotel with childhood friends Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Kate (Leslie Bibb).

However, fans are convinced they have found a secret connection, believing Laurie to be the mother of season two character, Portia, played by Haley Lu Richardson.

The resemblance between Laurie and Portia is convincing, and it is known that Laurie has a daughter, with Jaclyn and Kate referring to her as "a really cool girl" in episode one.

Plus, while seeming far-fetched, it could actually make a lot of sense to the plot, with viewers believing that season three will see Greg's Hunt's takedown, following the murder of wife Tanya McQuoid.

And with Mike White already bringing back season one character Belinda, a former friend of McQuoid's, the potential to also bring back Portia, McQuoid's former personal assistant, would make for an explosive takedown.

The theories even got so loud, that actress Carrie Coon weighed in, responding to predictions that Portia was Laurie's daughter.

"I have seen that theory going around," she explained during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show. "And you know, I think it’s interesting. [Mike] has like same spirits, new forms, right? And so, he’s inviting the possibility of connection, I think, between the seasons and of course we have these characters that are carrying through. It’s so early that anything’s on the table really in this kind of show.”

Well, that's that.

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.