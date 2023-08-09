The Barbie movie has sparked this huge baby name trend

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to picking the perfect baby name, many parents take inspiration from their favourite films or tv shows. Whether it's the most popular Disney baby names or 'main character energy' monikers, in recent years it has become an undeniable trend.

So considering that the Barbie movie has positively taken over the globe in the last few weeks, it's no surprise that those who are expecting the patter of tiny feet are also considering names from Greta Gerwig's box office smash.

In fact, the hype around the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling started long before it was released last month. While details of the plot were kept tightly under wraps, the first trailer was released in April - and it sparked an interesting trend for baby names.

Baby name and meanings website NameBerry explained that searches for the name 'Barbie' have increased by a whopping 603% in the last four months.

And it's not just the titular character who is seeing a spike in searches - Ken is also riding the wave. Searches for the name have gone up by 293% in the same timeframe.

With celebrities like Barbie Ferreira also bursting onto the Hollywood scene in recent years, it's a name that has traditionally been considered as 'dated' but could now appeal to a younger demographic.

NameBerry Editor in Chief Sophie Kihm told People that while interest is rising, it's unclear right now if parents are actually choosing the names.

She explained: "Barbie and Ken are piquing parents’ interest, but this doesn’t mean that will translate into actual usage. As of now, Barbie is a predominant Amish name.

"Barbie and Ken are both dated names that aren’t due to come back yet, so while there may be a slight bump from the movie, neither will be among the most popular baby names of 2023."

Will we start hearing Barbie and Ken more frequently in the coming years?

We'll have to wait and see!