Barbie fans are only just realising that America Ferrera’s husband also starred in the film

Art imitating life?

America Ferrera Barbie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

Barbie fever has showed no signs of slowing down since the film's release this summer. 

Greta Gerwig's cinematic telling of the iconic Mattel doll has broken records, grossed over $1 billion globally and, undeniably, caused something of a cultural movement with Barbiecore dominating trends across fashion, beauty and even baby names

Whether it's that Margot Robbie has some feelings about not kissing Ryan Gosling, the fact that Ken's funniest line was improvised or America Ferrera's viral and empowering speech, fans of the film have been eagerly dissecting every key moment (and all of the hidden easter eggs, too). 

However, many of them are only just realising that Ferrera's real-life husband actually stars in the Barbie movie, too. 

In the film, she plays Gloria - a Mattel employee who grew up loving all things Barbie. Alongside her daughter Sasha, she heads over to Barbieland - and if you still haven't seen it, we won't spoil it for you. 

Gloria's husband appears less than a handful of times, but he charmed audiences during his brief moments on screen - particularly with his sweet attempt to learn Spanish.

And it turns out, the actor who plays him - Ryan Piers Williams - is actually Ferrera's husband outside of the Barbie bubble.

The couple met on the set of William's film Muertas in 2005, and tied the knot in 2011 after almost six years together. Now they have two children - a five year old son named Sebastian Piers, and a three year old daughter named Lucia Marisol. 

Williams' character wasn't given a name in the film, and is simply credited as "El Esposo de Gloria" (Gloria's husband).

So, now you know!

Topics
Barbie America Ferrera
Jadie Troy-Pryde
Jadie Troy-Pryde
News Editor

Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸